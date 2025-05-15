Helper undergoes suspected illegal cosmetic procedures behind City Plaza, employer warns of potential scam

Employer ‘shocked & angry’ after helper returns with swollen face from City Plaza

A Singaporean employer has raised the alarm over suspected illegal cosmetic procedures being carried out in public behind City Plaza.

The warning came after her domestic helper returned home on 12 May with a visibly swollen face, following her day off.

In an Instagram post, the employer, Ms Zhou, shared that her helper admitted to undergoing a nose thread lift and dental braces on 11 May.

These procedures were allegedly performed in an open area behind the mall, a spot commonly frequented by domestic helpers — not in a licenced clinic, but in an informal setup with no medical oversight.

“I was extremely shocked and angry,” Ms Zhou wrote, adding that the procedures were done without professional supervision or proper hygiene standards.

Procedures allegedly arranged through TikTok & paid in cash

According to Ms Zhou, her helper discovered the services through a TikTok account promoting low-cost cosmetic enhancements.

All communication reportedly took place via the platform’s comment section, with cash payments made in person at the site.

The prices, Ms Zhou noted, were “very cheap” — S$100 for a nose thread lift and S$180 for braces — likely attracting more unsuspecting individuals.

Her helper claimed that more than 20 people underwent similar procedures that day, performed by an Indonesian woman who spoke Bahasa Jawa.

It remains unclear whether the woman is a domestic helper herself or residing in Singapore legally.

“There is a possibility that these ‘service providers’ might not even be staying in Singapore,” she wrote.

“They could be here on visitor passes, performing these procedures over the weekend, earning thousands from unsuspecting helpers, and then flying off.”

‘Surgeon’ tells helper to leave braces on for a year, employer raises exploitation concerns

Ms Zhou said she lodged a police report the same day she discovered what her helper had undergone.

She believes this is part of a wider “scam and illegal cosmetic operation” that preys on domestic helpers who may not fully understand the risks involved.

“These helpers are not highly educated — they don’t know what the proper procedure is for getting things like braces or a nose thread lift,” Ms Zhou told MS News.

“They probably don’t know that braces need to be tightened regularly, or that you have to consult a dentist often.”

She shared that the person who carried out her helper’s procedures simply told her to “keep the braces on for one year”, claiming that her teeth would straighten on their own by then.

Ms Zhou believes this reflects how the helpers’ lack of awareness is being exploited.

“I understand that as a woman, she wants to look good, so she went ahead with it because it was cheap,” she continued.

“And she said a lot of other helpers were doing the same. Many of them are even doing fillers. She probably thought, if others can do it, she can, too.”

Procedures performed in unsanitary conditions

When probed further, her helper revealed that the procedures were done without gloves.

The person performing them also didn’t wash their hands.

“It’s very worrying,” Ms Zhou remarked. “There’s a high risk of bacterial infections, and we don’t know if the needles are properly sanitised or if they’re even single-use.”

While her helper hasn’t experienced any side effects yet, Ms Zhou said she explained the dangers of contagious diseases and the seriousness of undergoing medical procedures without proper hygiene, which her helper now understands.

“I’m just curious why no other employers are talking about this, because my helper said so many helpers are doing it.”

City Plaza management responds, says no complaints received

In response to queries from MS News, the Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) of City Plaza said it was not aware of any unauthorised cosmetic procedures taking place on the premises and had not received any feedback or complaints regarding the matter to date.

“The MCST is responsible for the maintenance and management of the common property within the strata-titled development,” a spokesperson stated.

They added that their responsibilities are governed by the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act (BMSMA), which limits the MCST’s jurisdiction strictly to common property areas.

“Business activities carried out within private premises do not fall under the purview of the MCST.”

