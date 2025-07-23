Woman calls M’sian Civil Defence Force to retrieve iPhone that fell down slope, 5 officers deployed immediately

Malaysian Civil Defence Force helps retrieve iPhone that fell down slope

What would you do if your phone fell down a steep slope? For one woman in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan, the answer was simple: call the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM).

On 13 July at 11.45am, APM Jelebu received a special service call about a mobile phone that had fallen in the hilly area of Bukit Batu Sawa.

The woman was seeking help to retrieve her iPhone, which had slipped down a slope.

According to a post from the Negeri Sembilan Kini Facebook page on Monday (21 July), five APM officers were immediately deployed to the scene to carry out the retrieval operation.

Although it wasn’t a life-threatening emergency, the quick and caring response from APM officers showcased their high level of dedication to the public, even in situations that might seem minor.

After all, a phone today is far more than just a gadget — it can store important work files, family contacts, and irreplaceable memories in the form of photos and videos.

Phone rescue request was a first for the team

According to Kosmo, Lt (PA) Mohd Najib Abdul Karim, Jelebu District’s Civil Defence Officer, shared that the team had previously been involved in high-stakes operations, such as helping accident victims, flood rescues, and other emergency situations.

However, this was the first time they were called upon to retrieve a mobile phone.

Upon reaching the location, the APM team found the woman and her companion at the base of the hill.

Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), the officers quickly assessed the situation and prepared the necessary gear to descend the steep, slippery slope.

The team estimated the drop to be around 10m deep, with rocky terrain that made the recovery even more challenging.

Despite the obstacles, the APM officers successfully retrieved the phone and handed it back to its owner by 1.38pm that same day.

Netizens praise APM officers for their dedication

Netizens have since expressed their admiration for APM Jelebu, praising their commitment to service and their willingness to go above and beyond in assisting the community in all kinds of situations.

“Good job. Congratulations. Truly caring,” said one Facebook user.

Another netizen thanked the APM officers for their willingness to risk their safety to retrieve the phone and urged others to be more mindful of their devices when climbing hills.

