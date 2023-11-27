S’pore Civil Servants To Get 0.6-Month Year-End Bonus, Junior Officers Will Receive Up To S$800 More

Civil Servants In Singapore To Receive 0.6-Month Year-End Bonus

All civil servants in Singapore will be getting a 0.6-month year-end bonus from the Government.

Officers in certain grades will also receive an additional lump sum of up to S$800.

This was announced via a press release by the Public Service Division (PSD) on Monday (27 Nov).

In addition, all civil servants will be paid the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance, also known as the 13th month.

0.6-month year-end bonus for all civil servants

The PSD has confirmed that all civil servants in Singapore will be receiving a year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 0.6 months in 2023.

This is a slight decrease from 2022 when civil servants received a 1.1-month year-end bonus.

There will also be an additional one-time payment for officers in certain grades.

Those in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will get S$400.

On the other hand, officers in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS), will receive S$800.

The Government will also pay the 13th-month allowance of one month to all civil servants.

Government adopts ‘progressive approach to year-end payment’

In its press release, the PSD noted that this year-end payment follows the latest National Wages Council (NWC) guidelines.

It also takes into account the fact that Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to come in at around 1% in 2023, as forecast by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

The revised forecast, the PSD explained, takes into consideration the following:

Labour market outlook

Subdued external demand for the rest of the year

Continued downside risks arising from geopolitical tensions

In line with the NWC’s recommendations, the Government will continue to adopt a progressive approach in determining the AVC for civil servants.

Combined with the 0.3-month mid-year bonus that civil servants received a few months ago, this means that they received a full-year AVC of 0.9 months in 2023.

Officers in grades up to MX13(I) and equivalent will receive a total additional lump sum of up to S$1,200 in 2023.

