S’pore Civil Servants To Get 0.6-Month Year-End Bonus, Junior Officers Will Receive Up To S$800 More

Civil Servants In Singapore To Receive 0.6-Month Year-End Bonus
All civil servants in Singapore will be getting a 0.6-month year-end bonus from the Government.
Officers in certain grades will also receive an additional lump sum of up to S$800.
This was announced via a press release by the Public Service Division (PSD) on Monday (27 Nov).
In addition, all civil servants will be paid the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance, also known as the 13th month.
0.6-month year-end bonus for all civil servants
The PSD has confirmed that all civil servants in Singapore will be receiving a year-end Annual Variable Component (AVC) of 0.6 months in 2023.
This is a slight decrease from 2022 when civil servants received a 1.1-month year-end bonus.
There will also be an additional one-time payment for officers in certain grades.
Those in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will get S$400.
On the other hand, officers in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS), will receive S$800.
The Government will also pay the 13th-month allowance of one month to all civil servants.
Government adopts ‘progressive approach to year-end payment’
In its press release, the PSD noted that this year-end payment follows the latest National Wages Council (NWC) guidelines.
It also takes into account the fact that Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to come in at around 1% in 2023, as forecast by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
The revised forecast, the PSD explained, takes into consideration the following:
- Labour market outlook
- Subdued external demand for the rest of the year
- Continued downside risks arising from geopolitical tensions
In line with the NWC’s recommendations, the Government will continue to adopt a progressive approach in determining the AVC for civil servants.
Combined with the 0.3-month mid-year bonus that civil servants received a few months ago, this means that they received a full-year AVC of 0.9 months in 2023.
Officers in grades up to MX13(I) and equivalent will receive a total additional lump sum of up to S$1,200 in 2023.
