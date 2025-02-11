Woman’s claw clip pierces scalp after car accident in China, doctor removes it in 10 minutes

Woman’s claw clip pierces scalp after car accident in China

On 3 Feb, a 61-year-old woman in Chengdu, China was hit by a car while crossing the street, causing her to fall to the ground.

Although she did not sustain serious injuries from the accident, the claw clip she was wearing penetrated her scalp upon impact.

According to Chinese news site 163.com, the woman, identified as Ms Du, was immediately rushed to General Medical 363 Hospital for treatment at around 3.20pm.

3 of claw clip teeth fully embedded in woman’s scalp

Dr Tian Fengming told 163.com that Ms Du was conscious but in pain when she arrived at the hospital.

Her metal claw clip had broken in half, with the remaining portion lodged in her scalp.

He noted that three of the clip’s teeth were fully embedded in her scalp but were relatively short in length.

Fortunately, they did not penetrate her skull.

Had the clip pierced her skull, neurosurgery would have been required to prevent potential brain damage or internal bleeding, Dr Tian explained.

He administered anaesthesia and carefully extracted the clip over 10 minutes, navigating its bent teeth to avoid further injury.

Doctor warns of the dangers of claw clips

Claw clips, whether made of metal or plastic, can pose serious risks, Dr Tian warned.

He explained that these clips are typically worn at the back of the head, near the brain stem — a critical area of the body.

In the event of a fall or accident, the clip can pierce the scalp and, in severe cases, even penetrate the skull, which could be fatal.

Dr Tian advises against wearing claw clips while exercising, travelling, or engaging in activities that involve significant movement.

If an accident occurs, he urges people to stay calm and seek immediate medical attention.

A similar incident in March 2023 involved a woman whose large claw clip worsened her injury during a car crash.

Since then, videos have circulated on TikTok highlighting the dangers of wearing claw clips, particularly while in a vehicle.

Featured image adapted from 163.com.