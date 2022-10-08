69-Year-Old Cleaner Passes Away After Accident With Lorry At Hougang 1

Elderly Cleaner Passes Away After Lorry Reverses Into Him At Hougang 1 Mall

Singapore has recorded its 38th workplace accident of 2022, surpassing the total figure from last year even though we are only in October.

The latest victim was a 69-year-old cleaner who passed away after a lorry reversed into him at Hougang 1 shopping mall on Wednesday (5 Oct).

The elderly man was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

According to a press release by MOM, the incident took place at about 9.50am on Wednesday (3 Oct) at Hougang 1 shopping mall.

The cleaner was reportedly at the loading and unloading bay of the mall when a reversing lorry hit him.

The elderly man, who was an employee at Avon Cleaning Services, was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

In the same press release, MOM reminded drivers to be alert to people wandering into their vehicles’ blind spots when they’re reversing.

If possible, drivers should seek help to guide them when executing reversing manoeuvres.

At the same time, workers should also be vigilant and look out for any moving vehicles while at work.

38 workplace casualties recorded in 2022

With the latest incident, Singapore has recorded 38 workplace casualties in 2022, surpassing the figure for the whole of last year.

In 2021, Singapore recorded a total of 37 workplace fatalities.

Last month, MOM conducted a mandatory safety time-out (STO) for companies in high-risk sectors.

Originally slated to happen from 1 Sep to 15 Sep, the authorities later extended the deadline till 30 Sep.

MOM also shared that they will be conducting compliance checks and taking action against companies which have not completed the mandatory STO.

