Sgt Clement Admits He Was Afraid Of People’s Negativity Towards SPF After Lau Pa Sat Dispute

SPF Ground Response Officer Sgt Clement Ng Says It’s Important To Stay Professional

At the start of 2023, a dispute at the Cheers outlet in Lau Pa Sat went viral, involving a seemingly uncooperative Cheers employee in a confrontation with Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers.

One of the police officers, Sgt Clement Ng, has risen to fame on the platform after keeping his composure when dealing with the staff.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has now taken it upon themselves to share an interview with Sgt Clement through Instagram and Facebook posts, where Clement candidly revealed his thoughts about being filmed.

Took extra care to maintain professionalism throughout

In the post, SPF shared that they prioritise the delicate handling of cases and the safety of the persons involved.

These sentiments were echoed by Sgt Clement, currently on duty at the Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre as a Ground Response Officer.

We can’t stop people from taking videos of us so it’s important that we maintain our professionalism and keep cool.

Clement also shared his fears about how the video portrayed him as having seemingly lost his patience, as he was concerned that his reaction could result in the public viewing the SPF negatively.

Thankfully, contrary to that, most were on his side, praising his professionalism and leaving supportive comments on the posts.

Clement defines what a good shift means to him

Before this interview, Sgt Clement had also been featured on the SPF’s TikTok page several times, but without any context relating to the Cheers incident and with no formal introduction.

SPF’s latest post is the first that shares fun facts about him, such as the fact that his colleagues have been joking that he resembled Shang-Chi from the Marvel film ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ even before amused netizens brought it up on the viral Cheers TikTok.

Perhaps the most heartwarming part of the post, however, was this quote by Clement:

To me, a good shift means zero messages. It means the area is safe, no one got hurt, no one got injured.

Judging by the tags under the post, this feature series seems to be part of an initiative by SPF titled ‘Our Police Stories’. Perhaps we will soon learn about more outstanding policemen and policewomen who protect our country daily.

Kudos to Sgt Clement for his display of professionalism.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.