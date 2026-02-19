Clementi resident calls out chalk doodles on neighbourhood court, asks if it’s allowed

Chalk drawings on neighbourhood badminton spark debate

A Clementi resident who brought attention to some chalk drawings on a public badminton court was criticised by netizens, who have told her to let kids have fun.

Jalyn Woon posted two images of the doodles to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 8 Feb, asking if such actions are allowed.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Woon said that her post was not meant to be a “complaint” but a reminder of civic responsibility.

Resident asks if chalk drawings are allowed on public spaces

In the images, chalk drawings can be seen scattered across the badminton court situated between block 611 and 612 at Clementi West Street 1.

While one patch showed random doodles of rainbows and caricatures, another had a drawing of a hopscotch game.

Ms Woon then asks: “Are these allowed? If they are your kids would you stop them?”

Netizens speak out, say kids should be allowed to have fun

Many netizens in the comments section were displeased, believing that the drawings were harmless.

One Facebook user said the photos reminded him of his childhood, and that as long as the markings were not permanent, the matter should not be blown out of proportion.

Another netizen agreed, and said that this behaviour was better, as compared to kids spending time on mobile devices.

Several netizens were more critical, questioning whether the Original Poster (OP) had “a childhood”.

Resident encourages children to clean up

Ms Woon told MS News that she acknowledges the points made by netizens.

However, she felt that while the act itself was not harmful in nature, she hopes that parents would encourage their children to “clean up after playing”.

Ms Woon observed that the chalk marks were still visible even after heavy rain, and added that she is unsure if the estate’s cleaners will power wash the court.

She reiterated that while kids are allowed to have fun, they should do so responsibly.

“Our parents taught us to clean up after our mess and after our fun,” said Ms Woon.

MS News has reached out to West Coast-Jurong West Town Council for comment.

Does this count as vandalism?

Under the Vandalism Act (1966) , any “drawing” of caricature, drawings, or marks on “any public property” without prior consent may be constituted as an act of vandalism.

Those who wish to partake in any form of public arts should either seek permission from authorities.

For example, in 2025, a 50.2 metre long chalk art drawing was organised by Tiong Bahru Community Centre and URBANSketch+.

This stands as the record for the longest chalk art drawing in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Jalynn Woon on Facebook.