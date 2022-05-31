Worker Passes Away After Falling From Clementi Condo Roof, MOM Investigating Incident

37-Year-Old Worker Passes Away After Fall At Clementi Condo On 24 May

Despite safety precautions put in place by companies and the authorities, workplace accidents still occur occasionally, some of which are unfortunately fatal.

Last Tuesday (24 May), another such incident happened in Clementi — a worker fell while carrying out some roof works at a condominium.

He was conveyed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Bangladeshi worker slipped & fell 20 metres at Clementi condo

In response to queries from MS News, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) explained that the 37-year-old worker was performing some waterproofing works on the condo’s roof when the accident occurred.

The accident reportedly took place at about 10.45am last Tuesday (24 May) at 16 West Coast Crescent. The location matches that of a condominium named Westcove.

According to MOM, the worker slipped and fell 20 metres to the ground below. Paramedics subsequently conveyed him to National University Hospital (NUH) where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The incident marked the 25th workplace fatality so far this year. Nearly half or 10 reportedly occurred in April alone.

MOM is looking into the incident and has instructed the occupier to cease all work activities within the premises.

2-week safety time-out in early May

The manpower ministry also shared some safety precautions that employers should take note of in view of this case.

For one, employers should ensure that they’ve identified every means by which a worker may fall from a height. They should then take measures to guard or cover these risks including open sides, openings, and fragile surfaces.

Workers should also receive safety equipment to prevent falls.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, PM Lee Hsien Loong had said that the number of workplace fatalities this year was “not acceptable”.

The authorities thus implemented a two-week safety time-out, allowing companies to strengthen safety processes and address safety issues raised by workers.

PM Lee took the opportunity to urge everyone involved to take safety seriously and keep all workers safe.

Condolences to the deceased’s family

We’re saddened to hear of yet another workplace fatality this month.

We hope the employers and workers will take the time to examine their work processes and identify any safety lapses which might result in such accidents in the future.

MS News send our condolences to the family of the deceased worker. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.