Bedok Clinic Doctor Allegedly Falsifies ART PET Results & Vaccination Records

In Singapore, authorities set up safeguards and requirements such as Pre-Event Testing (PET) and regular Antigen Rapid Tests (ARTs) to ensure residents are well-protected against Covid-19.

However, some unvaccinated individuals are looking for loopholes in the system.

On Sunday (23 Jan), the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed that Wan Medical Clinic is under investigation for partnering with Iris Koh, founder of anti-vaccine group Healing The Divide, to offer “remote” ARTs PET for members.

One doctor, Dr Jipson Quah, had also allegedly helped falsify vaccination records for individuals. Police investigations are now ongoing.

Wan Medical Clinic falsifies ARTs

According to a media release, MOH said they received anonymous feedback that Wan Medical Clinic allowed individuals to submit pre-recorded videos or photos showing that they had taken ART for pre-event testing.

The clinic would then reportedly submit negative ART results for these people.

MOH is now investigating claims that Wan Medical Clinic partnered with Healing The Divide founder Iris Koh to offer “remote” ARTs for the group’s members.

The ministry emphasised that supervised PET has to be conducted in real-time, in the presence of a registered medical practitioner or qualified self-administered test supervisor.

Allowing unsupervised PETs is an offence under Regulation 12(1A) of the Infectious Diseases (Antigen Rapid Test Providers) Regulations 2021.

If found guilty, the test provider could face a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to 3 months, or both.

Dr Quah allegedly falsified vaccine records

MOH’s investigations also found that Dr Jipson Quah from Wan Medical Clinic had allegedly falsified vaccine records for individuals.

These records were submitted to the National Immunisation Registry, even though these individuals did not receive the vaccines.

This allowed the individuals to skirt the existing vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS).

Besides that, Dr Quah allegedly submitted false-positive ART results to the Patient Risk Profile Portal, a national healthcare system used by doctors.

He did this so unvaccinated patients could get a recovered status and hence get exempted from VDS.

4 clinics to be suspended

A police report has since been lodged on 21 Jan. Further investigations will be conducted on the matter.

MOH said while investigations are ongoing, they will be issuing notices of suspension to the following 4 medical clinics:

Wan Medical Clinic

Mayfair Medical Clinic

Mayfair Medical Clinic (Yishun Chong Pang)

Ong Clinic & Surgery (Yishun)

ART approvals for these clinics – licensed to Dr Quah or under his management – will also be revoked.

MOH added that this is to safeguard public health and ensure clinic practices are following Singapore’s Covid-19 policies and regulations.

Besides that, MOH will refer Dr Quah to the Singapore Medical Council for further investigations.

Kudos to MOH for clamping down on such practices

Safeguards like VDS and PETs are put in place to protect the health of the general public. It is irresponsible and illegal to try and skirt these measures.

Such behaviour is unbecoming, especially for medical professionals, who are supposed to have the public’s interests at heart.

Kudos to MOH for swiftly clamping down on these errant individuals and keeping Singapore safe.

