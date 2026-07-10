Customer finds clump of hair in food delivery from restaurant in Bali

Customer finds clump of hair in food from Bali restaurant

Seeing a strand of hair in your food, especially when it is bought from a restaurant, can send anyone’s stomach churning.

Understandably, a woman in Indonesia was horrified when she found a clump of hair in her packet of rice.

She had ordered the meal from a restaurant in Bali, opting for delivery.

Hair was clumped together with leafy vegetable

On Wednesday (8 July), the original poster (OP) took to Threads asking the restaurant to explain how the hair ended up in her food.

She uploaded a photo and a video showing a few strands of hair clustered together with a leafy vegetable in the dish.

“Did your employees wash yesterday’s leftover food and then sell it again?” she questioned.

The OP also expressed disappointment, as she had ordered the food from her favourite restaurant.

She revealed that she had bought several dishes from Restoran Sederhana, an Indonesian eatery chain serving traditional Padang cuisine, via GrabFood.

Particularly, the food was from the restaurant’s outlet in Jimbaran, a fishing and resort village in southern Bali.

A receipt attached to the post showed that the OP made the Rp 247,160 (S$17.70) purchase earlier on 8 July at 11.17am.

Netizen says hair looks like it was from shower drain

Many netizens who commented under the post were equally disgusted by the unpleasant surprise in the OP’s food.

Some noted that it was not just one strand of hair, but a clump, like one you would see on shower drains.

One user suspected that the vegetables had been washed on the bathroom floor, and that hair on the drain was mistakenly picked up along with it.

Several users advised the OP to seek a refund and to file a complaint through the delivery platform.

However, other netizens believe the OP should not have posted about the issue on social media, but reported it directly to the restaurant staff, as it could have a negative impact on the business.

OP refuses restaurant’s offer to replace her meal

Following these comments, the OP clarified that she did not post about the issue with malicious intent and was just sharing her bad experience and raising awareness about it.

She also revealed that the restaurant has offered to send her a new meal, but she refused.

“Why? I was traumatised, I was really sick, vomiting all the food I had swallowed because of the clump of hair. I also don’t expect any compensation or refund from the restaurant,” she explained.

The OP questioned how a big restaurant chain could be so careless about food hygiene and safety.

Additionally, she claimed the restaurant had not answered her question as to how the clump of hair could have gotten into the food.

Also read: Customer spots cockroach on ice cream machine at IKEA in KL, company responds

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Featured image adapted from @niannieann on Threads.