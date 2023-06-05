CNA Cameraman Passes Away In Accident On M’sia Highway, Was En Route To Fetch Wife From Airport

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

CNA Cameraman Dies In Motorcycle Accident Along Karak-Kuala Lumpur Highway

Khairul Zainuddin, a 45-year-old cameraman for Channel NewsAsia (CNA), lost his life in a motorcycle accident on a highway in Malaysia.

The accident occurred yesterday (4 June) along the Karak-Kuala Lumpur highway.

He was en route to Kuala Lumpur from Pahang to pick up his wife from the airport when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Following a collision with another motorcyclist, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

CNA cameraman crashed into road divider before being flung across to motorcyclist

New Straits Times (NST) reported that Mr Khairul crashed his motorcycle into a road divider after losing control.

The impact caused him to be flung into the opposite lane, colliding with another motorcyclist who could not avoid him in time.

The local district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said that Mr Khairul was pronounced dead after suffering severe injuries in the head.

On the other hand, the motorcyclist he crashed into, a 46-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

According to CNA, he has since received treatment at a hospital in Pahang.

Went to fetch wife at airport after spending weekend with parents

Mr Khairul was in the midst of a three-hour journey when the fatal accident took place.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the victim was coming from his family home in Pahang, where he had spent the weekend with his family.

Kuala Lumpur, where he was heading to meet his wife, is three hours away from Pahang by motorcycle.

The couple had no children.

In response to Mr Khairul’s passing, Mediacorp, whose news reporting arm Mediacorp News Pte Ltd. owns CNA, issued a statement.

It said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Malaysian colleague, Khairul Zainuddin. We have reached out to his family to offer our condolences and support.”

The statement also praised the late cameraman as a “dedicated” worker, highlighting his contributions to several award-winning productions.

Additionally, the company said it is providing support to staff who are affected by Mr Khairul’s passing.

CNA colleagues remember cameraman as “jolly good fellow” who looked out for everyone

Prior to his death, Mr Khairul was stationed at CNA’s Kuala Lumpur bureau and had been with Mediacorp for five years.

His supervisor, Malaysia’s bureau chief Melissa Goh, remembered him fondly in a tweet.

Calling him “professional, dedicated, and (someone who) has a fine eye for details”, Goh also described him as a “jolly good fellow” who introduced her to paintball.

News of Mr Khairul’s passing even reached Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil.

Mr Fadzil expressed his condolences in a tweet of his own, and hoped that the victim’s family could remain strong in the face of such a trial.

CNA also reported another former colleague of Mr Khairul, Arifah Arifin, as saying that he taught their team new things and took care of everyone.

Furthermore, she called it an “absolute privilege” to have worked by his side.

Apart from being a cameraman, he was a video editor whose work on a production about endangered animals in Malaysia won him accolades.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Mr Khairul’s family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from New Straits Times and Twitter.