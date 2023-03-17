Johor Couple Heading To S’pore For Work Perish In Traffic Accident, Wife Was Pregnant

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pregnant Woman & Husband Pass Away In Accident During Commute From Johor To Singapore

A couple from Johor, comprising a six months pregnant woman, passed away in a traffic accident while commuting to Singapore.

The tragedy occurred yesterday (16 Mar) morning when the couple was heading towards Tuas Second Link.

Passers-by reportedly found their motorcycle by the side of the highway.

As the cause of the accident remains unclear, relatives of the deceased are currently appealing to the public for dashcam footage.

Pregnant woman’s baby also passed away in Johor accident

According to 8world News, the pregnant woman had also lost her baby in the accident when she passed away.

Following her death, her sister posted a plea for help via Facebook to gather more information or dashcam footage that could help shed some light on the accident.

Some users directed her to Facebook groups that could be of help, while another advised her to request CCTV road footage from the police.

The victim’s sister included a photo of her police report, in which she stated that she found out about the accident when a passer-by called her at 7am yesterday (16 Mar).

It also revealed that the ambulance had declared her sister and brother-in-law dead at the scene of the accident.

Family members seeking information

In an interview with 8world News, the deceased woman’s sister shared that she worked in a courier company, while her husband did administrative work for a hardware store.

Those who have information or relevant dashcam footage may contact her via the number stated in her Facebook post or message her cousin on Facebook.

Here’s hoping the family can get to the bottom of the case soon and find some form of closure.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to the victims’ family and loved ones. May they rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.