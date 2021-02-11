Safe Distancing Measures Stepped Up During CNY Weekend

The long anticipated Chinese New Year weekend is starting today (11 Feb). Apart from family reunion dinners, many of us will be out doing some sightseeing with the fam.

However, in light of the ongoing pandemic, many places have introduced measures to manage CNY crowds.

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said more safe distancing personnel will be deployed at tourist attraction sites.

Visitors to popular spots like Sentosa and Gardens By The Bay also need to make reservations before heading down.

Safe distancing measures stepped up at tourism businesses

According to The Straits Times, STB said it will deploy more safe distancing personnel at tourism businesses.

This is to ensure they adhere to safe distancing protocols during CNY.

Attractions will cap their visitor capacity to 65%, and should strictly implement crowd control measures.

They should also follow frequent and regular cleaning and disinfecting practices, stressed STB.

The public is also urged to cooperate with safety management personnel, who are on-site to ensure our community’s well-being.

Virtual queues at Jewel Changi’s Sky Nets

Those who are planning to visit attractions this long weekend, bear in mind that you’ll have to make reservations before going down.

For example, visitors to Manulife Sky Nets Bouncing at Jewel Changi can join the queue virtually if the site is at full capacity.

Source

You will receive updates on the queue while checking out other attractions, and have 15 minutes’ travelling time when it’s your turn to enter.

Online reservations needed to Sentosa & GBTB

Visitors to Sentosa beaches this CNY weekend need to make online reservations here before entry.

Source

For those with tickets to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) and S.E.A. Aquarium this weekend, you should reserve in advance on Resorts World Sentosa’s website.

Walk-ins will not be allowed this weekend, reports The Straits Times.

Visitors to Gardens By The Bay also need to reserve their time slots online prior to visiting.

These are just some of the many attractions in Singapore that will be enforcing the reservations-only rule.

Practise safe distancing while out celebrating CNY

Now that CNY festivities are in full swing, we must always consider the safety of the community before proceeding with fun activities with loved ones.

If you plan to head down to a popular attraction site over the CNY weekend, don’t forget to check if prior reservations are needed online.

Meanwhile, let’s keep social distancing measures in mind while we head off to the long CNY weekend. Happy Chinese New Year, folks.

Featured image by MS News.