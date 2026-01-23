Man in M’sia allegedly finds cockroach legs in coffee from Subway, suffers headache

Man allegedly finds cockroach legs in Subway coffee

A man in Ipoh, Malaysia, who had gotten himself a cup of coffee snapped wide awake, not because of caffeine, but from the shock of finding cockroach legs in his morning drink on Monday (19 Jan).

According to a Threads user, her coworker was halfway through his drink — bought from a Subway outlet in Mydin Mall Meru Raya — when he felt something strange go down his throat.

Upon opening the lid, he found long, thin black specks resembling the critter’s limbs sticking onto the side of the cup and floating in the brown liquid.

Man goes to the clinic for headache

According to the original poster (OP), her coworker did not suspect anything unusual in his drink, as it didn’t smell weird.

After his horrific discovery, he took some medicine and drank water to wash down the contaminated coffee.

Later, he went to the clinic, complaining of a headache.

The OP said they had lodged a report regarding the incident with the Malaysian Ministry of Health (KKM).

Netizens also tagged the sandwich chain, urging it to take action.

Affected outlet gets deep clean

Later that day, Subway Malaysia replied to the OP’s post, apologising for the incident and saying it “should never have happened”.

It also asked to connect with OP to know more about the incident.

Since learning of the complaint, Subway Malaysia has conducted a thorough deep clean of the outlet involved.

Additionally, Subway Malaysia thanked netizens for alerting them to the incident.

It assured, “We are committed to ensuring that hygiene standards are always adhered to and will take appropriate steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

MS News has reached out to Subway Malaysia for comment.

