56-year-old man arrested over shattered car windows & stolen cash in Tengah & Bukit Batok

Suspect arrested within 13 hours after car windows shattered in Tengah and Bukit Batok

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of mischief and theft cases involving several cars in Tengah and Bukit Batok.

The arrest came within 13 hours of the first police report.

Car windows shattered, cash and receipts stolen

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), several reports were made on 3 May after car side windows were found shattered in the vicinity of Tengah and Bukit Batok.

In one of the cases, items including about S$100 in cash and paper receipts were stolen from a car.

Photos released by SPF showed the clothing the suspect allegedly wore at the time of the offence, including a hat and mask, seemingly to obscure his identity.

Man arrested within 13 hours

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the man’s identity.

He was arrested within 13 hours of the first report.

The man was charged in court on Tuesday (5 May) with theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Investigations into the offence of mischief are ongoing.

Police advise vehicle owners to take crime prevention measures

In their statement, SPF said they take a firm stance against offenders who commit acts of mischief and theft, and that offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

SPF also advised vehicle owners to park their vehicles in well-lit areas, install an anti-theft alarm, and install a dash camera with 24-hour recording.

Also read: 3 foreign nationals to be charged over Changi Airport shop thefts, items worth over S$3.5K recovered

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Featured image adapted from iv-serg from Getty Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.