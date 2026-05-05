Man offers free Starbucks drinks in Yew Tee, says ‘no catch’ & urges people not to ‘hunt’ him down

‘Tiny Labour Day weekend plot twist’: Man offers strangers in Yew Tee free Starbucks drinks

A man in Singapore surprised residents in Yew Tee after offering to pay for strangers’ drinks at a Starbucks outlet over the Labour Day weekend.

Posting on the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook group on Sunday (3 May), a netizen said he would be covering drinks for anyone who dropped by the Starbucks at Yew Tee Point.

He wrote that he was seated somewhere in the Starbucks outlet in Yew Tee, joking that he was “hidden like a badly dressed caffeine wizard” and asked people not to try to find him.

“For the next few hours from [3.50pm], drinks are on me,” he wrote. “No catch.”

He added that he was new to the area and simply wanted to “do something small that makes a few people smile”.

Asked people not to ‘hunt’ him down

While extending the offer, the Original Poster [OP] also urged people not to look for him in person.

“Please don’t hunt me down. I am not emotionally dressed for that,” he wrote.

Instead, he encouraged residents to simply enjoy a drink and treat staff kindly.

“Just grab a drink, enjoy it and be nice to the poor staff who are about to wonder why the coffee gods have suddenly become generous.”

Gift card ran out after a few hours

A few hours later, the OP returned to the comments section with an update.

“Sorry all. The gift card ran out I am told after a few hours [sic],” he wrote.

“I hope you all enjoyed. Take care! Until next time.”

In a picture attached, he held about 13 receipts from the Starbucks outlet, presumably charged to their gift card.

Meanwhile, many netizens thanked him in the comments section for his kindness.

Also read: ‘Beautiful act of kindness’: Bus captain shelters passengers from heavy rain at Tiong Bahru Plaza bus stop