Man in M’sia finds cockroach in watermelon juice after finishing drink

Man in Malaysia discovers cockroach in iced watermelon juice

A man in Malaysia was horrified after finding a cockroach in his iced watermelon juice after finishing it, reports Malaysia’s news outlet Sin Chew Daily on 26 July.

In a TikTok video posted by @syzzl5, the man is seen picking up a plastic bag containing ice from a red bucket, seemingly after finishing drinking his juice.

In the bag lies a tiny cockroach at the bottom. He then throws the bag back into the bucket and shakes his head in disbelief.

He wrote in the caption, “I was so annoyed when I hung out at the mamak and there was a cockroach in my drink!”

Received new drink for free

According to the comments, he had informed the restaurant staff about the unwanted surprise.

In response, they replaced his drink for free and waived payment for the contaminated one.

He also shared that he had felt a bit of pain and dizziness after drinking the juice.

One netizen joked that the OP would need to use the toilet after finishing the drink.

Another user was curious to know what the drink tasted like.

One commentator joked that the cockroach was a protein added to the watermelon juice.

