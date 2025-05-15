Coffee Bus pops up at Toa Payoh Interchange, serves brews & nostalgia to celebrate transport workers

Coffee B us b rews n ostalgia at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange to h onour t ransport w orkers

A retro surprise greeted commuters and staff at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange on Wednesday (14 May) — a charming Coffee Bus wrapped in 1970s-style livery.

Launched by the National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU), the Land Transport Authority (LTA), and public transport operators including SBS Transit, the Coffee Bus initiative was part of ongoing SG60 and May Day celebrations.

It also aimed to honour the tireless contributions of Singapore’s public transport workers.

Parked at Toa Payoh interchange on Tuesday (14 May), the mobile café wasn’t just serving coffee but also nostalgia to visitors.

Inside the bus, a mini heritage gallery treated visitors to vintage bus memorabilia such as tickets, signage, uniforms, and even a fare validator machine. Inspired by buses from the 1970s

Inspired by buses from the 1970s that doubled as rest stops for drivers and conductors, the Coffee Bus is a throwback to an era when break time meant climbing aboard a roving canteen, instead of heading to a physical one.

SBS Transit said in its Facebook post: “This mobile café symbolises our joint appreciation for the dedicated public transport workers who keep Singapore moving, rain or shine.”

Moving forward, the Coffee Bus will also be making appearances at other bus interchanges and depots across the island.

Those who are keen on catching the Coffee Bus can check out its latest schedule on NTWU’s Facebook page.

