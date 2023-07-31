‘Thank You For Bearing So Many Kids’: M’sian Coffeeshop Owner Gifts Wife White Ferrari In Public

Malaysian Coffeeshop Owner Buys White Ferrari For Wife

To thank his wife for bearing so many children, a coffeeshop owner in Malaysia decided to show his appreciation for his wife with a grand gesture.

He bought her a white Ferrari, reportedly worth over S$350,000.

The beautiful moment was captured by numerous people and posted on Xiaohongshu.

Many were envious of the wealth on display, although there were many congratulations too.

Coffeeshop owner covers white Ferrari with cloth before revealing it to wife

Xiaohongshu user @衰仔playground posted a video of the scene at coffeeshop 128 Sunway in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, on Wednesday (26 July).

In the video, a man guides his wife over to a car draped in a red cloth.

But there’s a telltale logo on the cloth that suggests the car’s brand.

They then unveil the car together, a white Ferrari 488 GTB that reportedly costs over RM1.2 million (S$351,800).

While the man sports a wide grin, it’s impossible to see his wife’s reaction as her back is turned to the camera.

Meanwhile, onlookers, mainly students, gather around to take videos and images of the scene.

Someone can be heard congratulating the woman.

Man reportedly thanked wife for bearing so many children for him

According to a netizen who left a comment on the video, the man had apparently softly told his wife:

Thank you for bearing so many kids for me, it must have been difficult

The unveiling was done in front of the coffeeshop the man owns near Sunway University.

He reportedly started the business with his wife, and they’ve been through good and bad times.

Netizens congratulate couple

The OP noted that the unveiling blocked the entire street, causing a traffic jam.

But someone replied that blocking the entire street for his wife is actually quite a boss move.

Another comment was envious of the wealth on display.

Challenging to manage business while caring for family, but these two made it work

Starting and managing a business with your loved one can be a difficult endeavour.

Because work and personal lives are intertwined, this can result in conflicts that wouldn’t exist otherwise.

Add kids to the mix, and it takes much commitment and communication to make things work.

But it appears this couple has pulled through and become successful together.

It’s certainly a touching gesture by the coffeeshop owner, and we wish both of them the best.

