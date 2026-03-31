Crematorium worker in Thailand brings coffin to petrol station to prove need for fuel

Crematorium worker brings coffin to petrol station to buy fuel

To prove his need for fuel, a temple crematorium worker brought a coffin to a petrol station in Chonburi Province, Thailand.

He livestreamed the incident on social media last Sunday (29 March), quickly gaining attention.

According to 7HD News, some petrol stations in the country are limiting the amount of fuel they sell to each customer due to hoarding concerns.

Petrol station staff initially refused to fill his containers

The worker, Mr Preecha, said the deceased comes from a low-income family.

He explained that a kind individual had donated funds to buy fuel for cremation.

However, when he intended to fill the jerrycans, the petrol station staff refused.

They cited a new store policy to prevent hoarding.

As such, Mr Preecha decided to bring the coffin containing the deceased body from the hospital to the gas station and opened it to show the body, as proof that he was not stockpiling fuel.

“I really needed the fuel for a cremation today,” he expressed, Khaosod reported.

The staff then talked to the petrol station manager before returning to fill Mr Preecha’s containers.

Worker urges operator to consider circumstances

According to Thairath, Mr Preecha said he has always bought fuel from the petrol station, bringing his containers for them to fill up.

However, due to fuel shortage, he was not allowed to buy fuel in containers, likely in an attempt to prevent individuals from stockpiling.

Following the incident, he urged the gas station operator to reconsider their policy, especially for those who need fuel for cremation or farmers who need it for their machinery.

Also read: Motorist in Thailand camps out in tent overnight at gas station to be first in line amid oil shortage

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Featured image adapted from TOP News on Facebook, Nation.