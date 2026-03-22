Motorist in Thailand camps out in tent overnight at gas station to be first in line amid oil shortage

Motorist in Thailand camps out overnight in tent to be first in line at gas station amid shortage

The oil shortage fuelled by conflict in the Middle East has caused at least one Thai motorist to resort to queuing tactics typically reserved only for the most fanatical of Apple fans — setting up a tent to camp out overnight at the gas station.

Local media said the photo originated from a Facebook post by a van driver, but subsequent reshares had drawn in as many as 11,000 likes.

According to the original post’s caption, the photo was taken at a gas station in Kanchanaburi province at around 8.30pm on 17 March.

Long queues to get gas

In the photo, a tent could be seen set up in front of a gas pump with a white sedan parked behind it.

According to Thairath, several provinces around Thailand have had mandated closing times at 8pm. This meant that the motorist in the photo had set up camp just minutes after closing.

Although the photo brought laughter to many Thai netizens, many were also concerned about the continued shortages.

Farmers struggling as queues lengthen

Sadly, the viral motorist is not the only one who had camped out for gas in Thailand.

According to One News, some farmers in Buriram province said they had lost sleep just so they can get fuel. Farmers said they were struggling to get fuel for their tractors and other agricultural vehicles.

The report featured a clip of a gas station worker losing her temper with frustrated customers.

In one clip shared online, a queue of cars stretching over a kilometre could be seen. A motorcycle driving at regular cruising speed took around a minute to pass the line of cars that was completely stationary.

Further more, an AmarinTV segment also reported on how a special lane was opened at a gas station just to meet the demand for oil.

The clip, which was taken in Buriram province, showed a conga line of cars queueing against the flow of traffic to get into the gas station.

The report also noted that locals were driving across provinces due to news of gas shortages at certain stations.

Government struggling to address fuel demands

Despite earlier reassurances from the government, panic buying across the nation had caused many gas stations to run out. In fact, many began running out as early as 7am.

According to the Bangkok Post, the Thai Energy Ministry met earlier this week to discuss measures to improve supply deliveries to ensure gas stations are not left empty.

Tak province authorities have also banned fuel sales to vehicles from neighbouring Myanmar.

The Commerce Ministry will also develop measures to help Thais cope with rising fuel costs.

Also read: Long queues at Cnergy Dunman petrol station cause traffic congestion as drivers flock for cheaper fuel



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Featured image adapted from ธวัชชัย แก่นนาคำ on Facebook and Patcharin Jitjang on Facebook.