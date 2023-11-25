Cold Storage Has Christmas Bundles From S$25/Pax, Feast On Roast Turkey, Log Cake & More

Settle Christmas Dinners In A Snap With Festive Meal Bundles From Cold Storage & CS Fresh

Think of a traditional Christmas dinner, and mouthwatering dishes like roast turkey, log cake, and ham probably come to mind.

While they’re great for eating and for the ‘gram, they’re not the easiest to prepare, especially if you lack the necessary kitchen equipment, culinary skills, and patience.

If that’s the case, then the next best thing – in fact, the even better thing – would be to have them delivered straight to your doorstep, which is where Cold Storage and CS Fresh come in.

The supermarket chain has several festive sets that are now available for pre-order. With prices that start from under S$25 per person, you can easily find one that suits your budget and tastebuds.

As a bonus, customers stand a chance to enjoy a private dining experience for two — worth S$900! — to make the holiday season extra special.

Cold Storage & CS Fresh Christmas meal bundles at S$25 per person

Christmas, like many other special occasions, is a time for families and friends to come together and catch up on each others’ lives over a hearty feast.

If you volunteered – or got ‘arrowed’ – to host this year’s shindig, it’s about time you started thinking about how to feed everyone.

Thankfully, Cold Storage and CS Fresh have you covered as they have already opened up pre-orders for their ready-cooked Christmas feasts. Just heat them and they’re ready to be enjoyed by all.

Vegans and vegetarians can opt for the Plant-Based Christmas Gourmet Bundle (S$74.90), which includes an Impossible meat Shepherd’s Pie, Baked Mushrooms, Sweet Chilli Hummus, Spiced Black Beans, and Vegan Raspberry Cake.

After that, tuck into the Vegan Amatika Chocolate Log Cake (S$75), a sponge cake layered with rich plant-based mousse that resembles an avant-garde sculpture.

At a total of S$149.90 for a party of six, that works out to be just S$24.98 per person.

Carnivores, on the other hand, would undoubtedly be more enticed by the Hearty Christmas Feast (S$95).

Protein intake quotas will be met thanks to the Rosemary Roasted Chicken with Chestnut Stuffing, Honey Turkey Ham, Smoked Garlic Chicken Sausages, and Ribeye Roast Beef with Italian Herbs, all served with a side of Brown Sauce.

And for dessert, a classic Chewy Chocolate Log Cake (S$55) to make you feel like the main character in a Christmas movie. All that’s missing is the falling snow outside.

Cost-wise, this works out to be S$25 per pax for a party of six.

However, the Hearty Christmas Feast alone is enough for eight to 10 diners, so you save even more if you have a few extra folks over.

Cold Storage & CS Fresh Christmas sets with Spanish Iberico meats

Spanish Iberico pork is known for its quality, texture, and flavour, making it an excellent choice for a sumptuous Christmas repast.

The Supreme Christmas Feast (S$110) features a whole block of Spanish Iberico Ham, Spanish Iberico Sausages, and nearly 2kg of Spanish Iberico Jumbo Ribs.

Add on an Apple Lattice Pie (S$48) and Creamy Potato Gratin (S$36), and altogether, you’ll be spending S$194 – just a little over S$32 for a party of six. Not bad for a meal this epic.

The Delectable Christmas Feast (S$110) will certainly get cranberry lovers drooling with its Spanish Iberico Spare Ribs with Cranberry Glaze, Spanish Iberico Pork Belly Roulade with Cranberry and Bacon Stuffing, and Spanish Iberico Sausages with – you guessed it – Cranberry.

Besides being renowned for their tart yet sweet taste, cranberries also help lend a festive look to any dish with their red hue.

Top it all off with a plate of Spanish Garlic Shrimp with Garlic Bread (S$45), Truffle Mashed Potatoes with Garlic Bits (S$10), and Zephyr Caramel Chocolate Log Cake (S$75), and you’ll have a dinner to remember that costs just S$40 per pax for a party of six.

Stuff yourself silly with Beef Wellington & Roast Turkey

Those with big budgets and even bigger appetites, this is for you.

Your guests may want to get their phone cameras ready to film you sauntering dramatically out of the kitchen with the Butterball Roasted Turkey (S$85), which is around 5kg of tender oven-roasted goodness.

No need to make a reservation for fancy British restaurants when you can have Cold Storage and CS Fresh’s Artisanal Beef Wellington (S$110) in the comfort of your own home.

Once you’re done with the mains, continue the catch-up sesh over the Christmas Iberico Sausage Platter (S$40), Waitrose Snowdonia Tower of Cheese (S$55), and Christmas Galette Des Rois (S$55), a frangipane-filled puff pastry.

This will set you back a total of S$345, or S$57.50 per pax for a group of six. Again, quite a steal for a meal of this scale and quality.

Alternatively, you can have the Butterball Roasted Turkey with the Scrumptious Christmas Feast (S$110), a photogenic combination of Banjo Shoulder Bone-In Ham, snail-shaped Pork Sausage with Cranberries, and Smoked Duck Breast.

Yuletide Slow-Cooked Beef Cheek Bourguignon (S$55) and Curly Kale & Brussels Sprouts with Glazed Onions (S$19) complete the spread, and for dessert (because there’s always room for it), a pretty Gingerbread Cream Cake (S$85).

All these work out to be S$59 per person for parties of six, but since the Scrumptious Christmas Feast, turkey, and cake can feed up to eight people, you can jio more pals over to makan for a value-for-money bash.

Win private dining experience by MasterChef finalist Lennard Yeong

Once you’ve stopped drooling over the photos above (we don’t blame you), here’s some exciting news for customers who pre-order a holiday feast from Cold Storage and CS Fresh online.

Spending a minimum of S$120 on any of the Christmas pre-order items nets you a chance to win a private dining experience for two by Chef Lennard Yeong, who was a finalist in the inaugural season of MasterChef Asia.

Chef Yeong will be whipping up an exclusive Christmas spread worth S$900 for five lucky winners and their companions, making it an event to remember.

To participate, submit your details and receipt here by 20 Dec and keep your fingers crossed.

For more information and to start ordering, click here. Do note that the closing date for Christmas pre-orders is 20 Dec.

You can also follow Cold Storage on Facebook and Instagram, as well as CS Fresh on Facebook and Instagram, for more exciting updates and promotions.

Eat (a lot), drink & be merry

Christmas is a truly exciting time full of merry reunions, but as anyone who has ever done it can attest to, throwing a party is hard work.

So do yourself a favour and make life a little easier by looking for something that requires minimum effort but gives you maximum results – like meals that are fuss-free but will leave everyone will full tummies and full hearts.

That way, you can make the most of your holiday and feel truly refreshed and recharged to take on the new year.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Cold Storage and CS Fresh.

Featured image courtesy of Cold Storage.