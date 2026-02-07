HR exec in Coldplay kiss cam saga returns to spotlight, charging over S$1.1K per attendee for PR event

HR exec caught having affair on Coldplay kiss cam charges over S$1.1K for PR talk

Last July, a Coldplay kiss cam set the internet ablaze after it caught an HR exec and her CEO cheating on their respective partners.

Just over half a year later, that very same HR exec, Kristin Cabot, is returning to the spotlight as a keynote speaker at a press conference event.

While some may raise their eyebrows at the choice of topic, handling a PR nightmare, what’s just as shocking is the staggering cost.

Those keen to hear her views on the matter will have to fork out a cool US$$875 (S$1,112) per ticket.

PR talk about taking back the narrative

The event, PRWeek Crisis Comms Conference 2026, is set to take place on 16 Apr.

The former Chief People Officer at Astronomer will be speaking about her experience of being caught on the Coldplay kiss cam with her married boss.

Her keynote, titled “taking back the narrative”, promises to talk about the media frenzy that resulted in “online harassment” and “constant death threats”.

“Cabot experienced firsthand the extremity of public shaming that women have long experienced when in the negative spotlight of the media, one their male counterparts often seem to avoid,” the description continues.

Ms Cabot will also be joined by Dini von Mueffling, the PR representative she hired to help “take control of her narrative and rewrite her story”.

A staggering price point

In the comments section, many were already sceptical of whether Ms Cabot had retaken control of the “narrative” in the first place.

According to the website, a standard ticket will cost more than four figures. But group purchases of three to five tickets will be available for a discounted price of US$775 (S$980) per ticket.

Observers online expressed their scepticism about the value of what she had to say.

One commenter said that Ms Cabot did not make any good decisions during the course of the scandal.

A response to that comment agreed and even questioned why Ms Cabot would be resurfacing the story, given that it had “completely died down”.

According to The Independent, Ms Cabot mentioned that the scandal had left her “unemployable”.

However, one critic disagreed with how she characterised her unemployability, suggesting that it was due to her lack of ethics.