Coldplay concert kiss cam turns to US company CEO hugging HR lead, they quickly turn & hide

Coldplay concert kiss cam turns to married CEO hugging HR lead before they hide

A Coldplay concert heated up fast when the kiss cam showed a US company CEO passionately embracing his HR lead before they quickly split to hide their faces.

Footage showing the incident has gone viral on the internet as the impromptu moment had allegedly exposed an affair.

According to the Worcester Telegram, Chris Martin — the band’s lead singer — was commenting as the camera panned around Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium on Wednesday (16 July).

Kiss cam exposes alleged affair

When the camera turned to the pair, it seemed like any ordinary couple in love — a middle-aged couple in an embrace as they enjoyed the concert.

“Oh, look at these two,” Martin said.

As soon as the couple noticed themselves on the big screen, panic spread across their faces. The woman quickly put both hands on her face and turned around while the man immediately let go and ducked down to avoid the camera.

Thinking they were simply shy, Martin then said: “Come on, you’re OK!”

Seconds later, things seemingly clicked in the singer’s head as he said,

Uh oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin after unknowingly exposing Astronomer CEO’s alleged affair with his HR chief: “I hope we didn’t do something bad…” pic.twitter.com/fDJx8ZYERF — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025

Clip goes viral online

The clip circulated widely online, and the pair’s identities were soon exposed.

According to the New York Post, the pair were Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his firm’s chief human resources officer Kristin Cabot. Mr Byron appears to be married to a lady named “Megan Kerrigan Byron”, while Ms Cabot is recently divorced.

An article by Yahoo! alleged that the CEO’s wife removed “Byron” from her Facebook profile after the clip emerged, but subsequently deleted her social media accounts after she got bombarded by netizens.

Meanwhile, the internet quickly latched onto an apology seemingly posted by the CEO, which was quickly debunked. According to Men’s Journal, Taylor Jones, who works at Astronomer, has confirmed the statement to be fake.

So far, neither Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot, nor Astronomer have issued statements.

Also read: Dean at Taiwan university had affair with student he’s supervising, tryst caught by Google Street View

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pop Base on X.