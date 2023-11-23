Coldplay Dedicates ‘Sparks’ To Young Fan Who Passed Away Before She Could Attend KL Concert

Coldplay Dedicates Song To Young Fan Who Passed Away Before KL Concert

Coldplay has earned their spot as one of the biggest bands in the world — both for their impressive discography, and benevolent personalities.

The latter was on full display at their recent concert in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, where the band played a song as a tribute to a young fan.

She had passed away before she was able to attend the show. Sometime before the concert, her father contacted a local radio station in hopes of reaching Coldplay.

Grieving father reaches out to radio station

On 20 Nov, Fly FM in Malaysia posted an Instagram reel of their conversation with Dave John, who lost his daughter, 22-year-old Jade Mikayla John, on 2 Nov.

Speaking to the hosts, Dave shared that Jade began listening to Coldplay at a young age.

“She always used to complain that they never come here to play,” he said. “She didn’t stop talking about it.”

The host of Fly FM at the time, Ryan Howlett, explained that he didn’t have direct contact with Coldplay, but would try to get the word out in hopes of reaching them.

Expressing his gratitude, Dave said Jade would have been thankful as well. “She would be looking down with a great big grin on her face,” he said, adding that her favourite song was ‘Sparks’.

Young fan loved Coldplay & was excited to attend KL concert

Speaking to SAYS, Dave said that the support from Fly FM’s radio team was “immediate and very touching.”

“I know the band checks their socials,” he said. “Whilst it would be great for Jade to get a shoutout, what’s been more uplifting is the amount of love and support that she’s receiving online.”

He added that he did not know how to contact the band, besides calling the radio station.

“I want to get a message to the band to see if they’d show a picture of Jade during one of their songs,” Dave stated.

She was a massive fan and the concert was supposed to be the highlight music event of her life.

Was due to attend bakery school before she passed away

Prior to her passing, Jade had dreams of establishing a bakery business in the United Kingdom (UK) and living with her would-be husband, Arvin.

She had been about to attend an internationally recognised bakery school as well.

“Jade was super talented and could turn her hand to making almost anything,” Dave shared.

“She was a unique young lady who loved nothing more than using power tools whenever the chase arose and was way stronger than her size.”

A huge fan of Coldplay’s music, she also loved the members’ personalities.

“For her, Coldplay is the best of both, real in what they stood for and awesome with their music, she admired them on different levels. She loved Coldplay, really loved them,” Dave added.

Coldplay pays special tribute to young fan

Ultimately, Dave’s wish came true with Coldplay paying a beautiful tribute to Jade on the day of the concert.

SAYS reported that on 22 Nov, Coldplay performed ‘Sparks’ before a display of fireworks at Axiata Arena. The band then put up photos of Jade on massive screens, thanking the fan and her family.

“We played that song for our friend, Jade. That’s Jade there, who couldn’t be here today,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said, pointing at the screen.

“We send all our love to Jade’s family, thank you,” he added.

Kudos to the band for going out of their way to dedicate such a special moment to a devoted fan. The gesture must have been truly significant for Jade’s family, and would surely help them in coping with their loss.

MS News also wishes our heartfelt condolences to Jade’s family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from @coldplay on X and @saysdotcom on Instagram.