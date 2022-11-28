S’pore Tour Bus Heading To M’sia Collides With Truck, 16 S’poreans Injured & Hospitalised

Collision Between Singapore Tour Bus & Truck In Malaysia Injures 16 Passengers

Another major accident took place along Malaysia’s North-South Expressway early this morning.

At 3.57am today (28 Nov), a tour bus from Singapore collided with a trailer truck along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.

According to New Straits Times, the accident occurred at KM179 of the highway as the bus was headed north.

Altogether, there were 27 passengers onboard, with 16 injured and conveyed to the hospital.

All hurt passengers sustained only minor injuries.

17 fire rescue personnel dispatched to collision site

Upon receiving a call on the accident, the Jasin Bestari Fire and Rescue Station sent a fire engine with nine members.

Two of the nine members were from Jasin Bestari’s Emergency Service Unit Team (EMRS).

Eight members of the Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station also joined the rescue operation.

Senior Fire Officer II Azman Md Dawam said the StarMart tour bus had crashed into the rear of the trailer truck.

The truck was ferrying a load of recyclable materials.

All collision victims are Singaporeans

All 16 injured passengers were given early treatment and sent to the hospital by ambulance and EMRS, Mr Azman said.

Additionally, the remaining 11 passengers are unhurt, and there are no casualties or severe injuries.

Jasin district police chief DSP Mispani Hamdan said all the victims are Singaporeans, reported The Star.

The bus was heading towards Kuala Lumpur (KL) when its 42-year-old driver reportedly lost control of the wheel and crashed into the trailer.

