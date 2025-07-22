Cultural tour in S’pore reveals agents trying to sell columbarium slots and services

Redditor impressed by columbarium in Singapore but surprised by sales operations

A Redditor who recently visited local columbaria as part of a cultural tour was left impressed by the quality of the building. However, the visit also left him “surprised” by the sales executives, which reminded them of property agents.

A columbarium is a building meant to store the cremated remains of the dead.

Posted on the Singapore subreddit on Sunday (20 July), the thread titled “A different kind of ‘property agent'” led to comments of derision and humour.

Compared columbarium sales operations to property sales

In the thread, the original poster (OP) described how they enjoyed the tour, citing the cleanliness, comfort, and excellent design of the columbarium.

The OP also encountered sales staff who tried to “psycho them (you) into buying their units and funeral services.”

What surprised the OP, however, was that the sales staff’s modus operandi was similar to that of property agents.

In the comments, the OP shared that the agents selling the columbarium units listed single units for about S$10,000 and double units for between S$18,000 and S$26,000, after discounts.

Mid-construction units are sold as ‘BTOs’

The OP went on to detail some of the payment structures for the columbarium staff. They noted that agents receive more than 5% commission on the sale they make.

In addition, the company provides staff with training for social media, video taking, and public speaking. The sales team even had a “group leader”, said the OP, who also attached a picture showing the top salesperson.

Units for sale include those that were undergoing construction. These units were apparently referred to as “BTOs”.

The post ended with the OP wryly observing that this was an “interesting way of organising after-life services” and jokingly asking if it was “time to speculate on the ‘property’ market.”

MS News has reached out to the OP for comments.

Netizens discuss post-death arrangements

Responses to the post were mixed, ranging from jokes to serious discussions about purchasing columbarium units.

Referencing the property agent analogy, one Redditor took solace in the fact that “at least they (I) can finally get their (my) BTO”.

Another Redditor wanted more details, asking if the units were freehold or leasehold.

Meanwhile, some Redditors were dismissive of the entire exercise, comparing it to “paying top dollar for a locker” to keep one’s ashes.

Featured image adapted from ahfookies on Reddit.