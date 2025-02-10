Dragon incense at CCK columbarium’s CNY celebration reveals winning number for 4D draw on 9 Feb

Dragon incense number at CCK columbarium’s CNY celebration wins 4D lottery

A columbarium in Choa Chu Kang has reportedly brought its attendees good luck this Chinese New Year (CNY), with the numbers on one of its dragon incense striking the top prize in Singapore Pools’ 4D draw on Sunday (9 Feb).

Nirvana Memorial Garden held its CNY celebrations on the same day, featuring lively dragon and lion dances and musical performances.

Part of its festivities included the lighting of several towering dragon incense, each of which featured four digits for interested punters to try their luck in the draw.

Dragon incense number wins 4D lottery

In a surprising, auspicious twist, one of the numbers — 3388 — ended up being the first prize-winning number in Singapore Pool’s most recent 4D draw.

“What an incredible start to the year! Wishing everyone continued prosperity and good fortune,” the columbarium’s Facebook post announcing the happy coincidence read.

According to Singapore Pools’ website, first-prize winners can get up to S$2,000 for every S$1 on Big bet.

Meanwhile, every S$1 on Small bet can win up to S$3,000.

How 4D lottery works

In Singapore Pools’ 4D lottery, a Big bet gets you a prize when your 4D number wins any of the five prize categories, including first, second, third, starter, and consolation.

Meanwhile, a Small bet only wins a prize if your number appears in the top three categories.

There are also different ways to select your four-digit bets, each with different rules for winning a prize.

Featured image adapted from Nirvana Memorial Garden Singapore on Facebook.