ComfortDelGro Increases Flag-Down Fares By S$0.50 From 13 Dec, Extends Evening Peak Hour

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro (CDG) will be revising its fare structure to help taxi drivers defray higher operating expenses.

The changes, which will take place from next Wednesday (13 Dec), include a S$0.50 increase in flag-down prices for six taxi car models.

The company will also be introducing a new peak hour period on weekends while extending the existing evening peak hour periods.

CDG announced plans to revise its taxi fare structure in a media release shared on Wednesday (6 Dec).

The taxi operator cited higher operating costs and the impending GST hike as reasons for the move, which will take effect at 6am next Wednesday (13 Dec).

Changes include a S$0.50 increase in flag-down fares and a S$0.01 increase in distances and waiting time fares. The increased fares will affect rides on the following taxi car models:

Hyundai i40

Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai Kona

BYD E6

Toyota Prius

Toyota Sienta

This announcement comes weeks after CDG shared that it would be adjusting its limousine taxi fares.

Limousine taxi fares will also see a S$0.0.1 increase in their distances and waiting time fares.

Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the current fares compared to the revised fees:

CDG estimates that the fare for a 10km off-peak normal taxi trip will see a 6.8% increase after the move.

Extended evening peak hour from Mondays to Sundays

In addition to the fare changes, CDG will also adjust its peak-hour coverage to meet increased taxi demand.

From 13 Dec, the evening peak hour period from Mondays to Sundays, including public holidays, will start an hour earlier at 5pm instead of 6pm.

Additionally, CDG will also be introducing a new peak hour period on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, which will run from 10am to 1.59pm.

There will be no change to the morning peak hour period on weekdays.

Here’s a look at the existing peak hour arrangement and the new one that will take effect from 13 Dec:

Move ‘necessary’ so cabbies can have ‘fair earnings’

Explaining the move, Tommy Tan, CEO of CDG’s Taxi Business, said that taxi drivers’ earnings have been affected by the pandemic and higher operating costs driven by fuel prices and soaring inflation.

Describing the move as “necessary”, Mr Tan said the revised structure will allow its cabbies to receive “fair earnings” despite the rising costs of operations.

CDG also said that the National Trade Association (NTA) had expressed support for the move.

Pasir Ris-Punggol MP Yeo Wan Ling, who’s also an adviser to NTA, said the fare adjustment will allow taxi drivers to better support their families.

