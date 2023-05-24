48-Year-Old SAF Commando Does 650 Chin-Ups In 1 Hour, Sets National Record

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

48-Year-Old SAF Commando Sets Record With 650 Chin-Ups In 1 Hour On 5 May

Many of us would struggle to perform a single chin-up, let alone hundreds at a time.

Recently, 48-year-old Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Robin Lee — a commando in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) — set a national record after performing a staggering 650 chin-ups in an hour, averaging nearly 11 per minute.

The father of two sustained blisters about halfway through his challenge, but he persevered and eventually found his way into the history books.

SAF Commando sets new record for most chin-ups in one hour

According to the Singapore Book of Records, 48-year-old Robin Lee set a new record for the most chin-ups in one hour on 5 May.

He did so by performing 650 chin-ups in 60 minutes at the Bishan East Park Fitness Corner.

Apart from being a chin-up expert, the 48-year-old is also a commando regular with the SAF and holds the rank of LTC.

Speaking to Pioneer, LTC Lee said the challenge was a tribute to his deployment to Afghanistan in 2010, during which he did 1,000 chin-ups in over 10 hours.

LTC Lee shared that he only started focusing on chin-up training early this year and had the idea of setting the record in late April, weeks before the actual challenge.

Leading up to the challenge, he reportedly did 1,000 chin-ups over a period of 10 hours, performing 100 each hour.

A hard-earned national record

Despite his thorough training, the challenge itself was certainly no easy feat.

Even though the first 30 minutes were “pretty straightforward”, LTC Lee said he started feeling fatigued in the next 30 minutes and could start feeling his blisters.

Recalling the challenge, the Lieutenant Colonel said he had to take “short breaks” from the 40-minute mark but still managed about 12 chin-ups every minute.

During the last 10 minutes, the blisters “became quite bad” and the 48-year-old could only manage about five every minute.

To make things even more challenging, LTC Lee had to adhere to strict form guidelines — his chin had to rise above the bar and his arms had to straighten fully as he lowered himself.

Indeed, several of his chin-ups were considered ‘no counts’ as a result of the strict requirements.

What was equally if not more impressive was LTC Lee’s dedication to keeping fit. He reportedly returned to exercising after resting for one day following the challenge.

Kudos to LTC Lee for achieving this impressive and meaningful feat. We hope he inspires others to follow in his footsteps and find ways to keep fit no matter their age.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Book of Records.