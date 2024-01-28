Former New Town Primary & Secondary Schools In Commonwealth To Be Demolished For New Housing

Former Schools In Commonwealth To Be Demolished For Housing Projects

Two former schools in the vicinity of Commonwealth MRT station will be making way for new housing projects.

Demolition of the plots that were previously occupied by New Town Primary School and New Town Secondary School will take place in the next few years.

While the premises of the primary school have been undergoing demolition work since October last year, the current status of the secondary school is unclear.

Following the demolitions, the land may house either Build-To-Order (BTO) flats or private housing. It is also large enough to accommodate more than one project, experts say.

Sites of former Commonwealth schools big enough for more than 1 project

According to The Straits Times (ST), the former New Town Primary School was at 402 Commonwealth Drive, while the former New Town Secondary School stood at 121 Queensway.

The two schools shared a track and a field.

In total, the site comes in at about 7.6 hectares, which is the size of more than 10 football fields.

Experts told ST that a site of this size can host public or private housing or even a mix of both. They also added that 7.6 hectares are large enough for more than one project.

However, there is no need to rush the upcoming housing development thanks to current property developments in the area.

Contractors appointed to carry out demolitions in coming years

Per the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) 2019 master plan, the site will be used for residential developments.

However, detailed planning has yet to take place, the master plan indicated.

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) shared with ST that relevant agencies are studying plans for the area and will announce them when ready.

It added that site preparation is underway and contractors have been appointed to carry out the demolition works “over the next few years”.

Demolition of former New Town Primary School will complete in 2025

A notice to nearby residents ST saw stated that demolition works at 402 Commonwealth Drive — the former New Town Primary School — began on 3 Oct 2023.

There was also a project title board stating that the estimated completion period of the works is sometime in the third quarter of 2025.

Although ST spotted contractors at 121 Queensway — the former New Town Secondary — the estimated completion date of the works is still unclear.

