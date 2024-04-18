Taman Jurong community cat goes missing, resident appealing for information on oyen’s whereabouts

‘Friendly’ ginger community cat from Taman Jurong goes missing

A community cat from Taman Jurong recently went missing, alarming residents and cat feeders in its neighbourhood.

No one has seen the oyen — or ginger — cat, whom residents described as friendly, for over a week.

A resident recently took to Facebook to appeal for information on the feline’s whereabouts.

She added that if someone has taken the cat but has no intention of adopting it, they should return it to its original neighbourhood where its feeders can continue looking after it.

Missing community cat frequents Yung Ping Road & Yung Loh Road in Taman Jurong

The resident, 30-year-old piping engineer Nur Ariani — who goes by Yanny Galore on Facebook — posted about the missing feline on Wednesday (17 April) at 2.48pm.

According to her post, the cat in question is a community cat in Taman Jurong.

It had a tendency to seek shelter around the multi-storey carpark at Block 155A Yung Ping Road or Block 158 Yung Loh Road.

Ms Ariani described the cat as a “friendly guy” who “loves to follow feeders”.

She and other feeders had been searching for him for almost a week, but he was not in sight.

Ending her post, Ms Ariani urged anyone who sees the oyen to contact her so she can bring him back.

Residents have not seen feline since 8 April

Speaking to MS News on Thursday (18 April), Ms Ariani said that she has yet to receive any updates on the cat’s whereabouts since making the post.

She clarified that the last time anyone had seen the oyen was 8 April at around 6am.

In the event that someone has brought the cat home and adopted it, Nur Ariani hopes they can reach out and update her so the residents can have peace of mind knowing it is safe.

“I also hope that if someone found it in a different area of Jurong and doesn’t intend to adopt it, please return it so we can take care of him,” she said.

Anyone with information on the cat’s whereabouts can contact Ms Ariani via her Facebook page.

Featured image adapted from Yanny Galore on Facebook.