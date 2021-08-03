Commuter On Yio Chu Kang MRT Tracks Is Symptom Of Community In Pain, Says Writer

Recent events like the intrusion on the tracks near Yio Chu Kang MRT station have made Singaporeans confront deeper issues in society, and talk frankly about mental health especially among the young.

Death Kopitiam, a social media page that reflects on death in Singapore, penned a reflection on the incident and its wider implications on our society.

In reflecting on the incident, the writer points out that the commuter is but one of many making a choice — and we need to acknowledge the issues causing them.

Commuter on Yio Chu Kang MRT tracks was making a choice

Various images of the track intrusion were shared widely on social media.

That commuter, the writer said, was about to make a choice, that between life and death.

“Immediately, we focus our attention on (the commuter’s) mental health”, the post said. As a bystander, we instinctively juxtapose that image of the commuter standing over and looking down and compare our own self to her.

The writer said that the conclusion somehow is that we are sane and she has “mental health issues”.

By judging, we make a choice, which can lead to discrimination and stigmatization — creating a divide between ourselves and the commuter.

Choices can be conscious or unconscious, but the writer notes that they come with a price nevertheless.

To some, death is a less painful choice than life

The dilemma of a suicidal person is the choice between life and death. To some, death is less painful than life, the writer posited.

Before we point the finger at someone else being that suicidal person, the writer warns that that person “could very well be you and me” tomorrow.

Today in Singapore, a girl chose life over death. She survived a suicide attempt, but she could well be dying inside.

And that same choice between life and death could take place again tomorrow like clockwork to someone else.

Singapore is not well

The writer goes on to point out that Singapore is sick and hiding behind illusions of success.

The material and transient, the writer says, has blinded the humanity within us, and we’ve become “addicts of modernity and our own perceived achievements, productivity and material gains”.

Every suicide or attempted suicide, publicly reported or otherwise, forms part of our collective experience of brokenness.

Behind Singapore’s success is a society broken and crying for help, and the suicidal person is a symptom of a community in pain and unease with itself.

The writer ends by asking if we should slow down and listen to the many silent cries in our midst.

They also ask that we acknowledge this epidemic and take steps as a nation to address the institutional issues that are causing this stress.

Need to address issues

The recent incidents should show that even as we grapple with transient issues, there are deeper ones plaguing many among us.

Even if it may be someone else today, it may be us tomorrow, as this pandemic has shown.

As Death Kopitiam points out, it’s time we acknowledge that there is now a crisis and that we need to address the issues causing them.

To do that, we have to speak up, and we need to help and support each other. We also need to make addressing the issues a high priority before more lives are taken from us.

