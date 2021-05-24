11 Companies Fined For Failing To Ensure Employees Work From Home By Default

Since we’ve entered Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), working from home – commonly known as WFH – is once again the default mode.

This means that employers must allow staff to work from home as long as they can.

Unfortunately, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) found that 11 companies have failed to comply with the new safe management measures at workplaces.

MOM has now issued fines to the companies.

MOM fined companies for failing to make WFH default

According to a press release, MOM inspected over 530 workplaces from 8-21 May.

Officers found 11 companies have breached safety rules by failing to ensure that WFH is the default arrangement for employees who can do so.

All 11 companies were issued fines.

Those found violating the rules are fined $1,000, and repeat offenders are fined $2,000, reported The Straits Times (ST).

All employers must make WFH default arrangement

Earlier on 14 May, the latest advisory of safe management measures at workplaces was issued, mandating all employers to implement WFH as the default arrangement.

On Monday (24 May), MOM emphasised that all employees whose roles can be performed at home must do so.

Only employees unable to work from home due to the nature of the job – such as the access to equipment at the workplace – can continue to work on-site.

All such employers who carry out operations on-site will need to declare their details here by 28 May and update whenever relevant.

This allows MOM to monitor the level of workforce on-site.

MOM says that ultimately, it is the employer’s responsibility to ensure all employees WFH if they can.

Failure to do so will result in enforcement action against employers, even if the number of workers on-site is below the declared number of workers.

MOM will increase workplace inspections

In their statement, MOM also said that they would be increasing workplace inspections to ensure all guidelines are properly implemented.

Safety measures that employees must follow at all times on-site include:

Staggering start times and allowing flexible work hours

No cross-deployment across workplaces or worksites

No social gatherings at the workplace

Meal breaks to be taken individually or at staggered times

Masks must be worn at all times at the workplace

You can find the full list of safe management measures for workplaces here.

Report workplace safety breaches to MOM

While WFH arrangements may not be the most convenient option for employers, it is a necessary move as Singapore continues to see an increasing number of community cases.

If you find employers breaching any workplace safety measures under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), you can report it to MOM via the SnapSAFE app. All identities will be kept confidential.

Singapore’s at a pivotal point in our fight against Covid-19, so let’s comply with the tightened measures for everyone’s safety.

