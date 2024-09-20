Concrete slab falls off truck in China, crushing car beside it

Concrete slab crushes car in China after sliding off truck, driver unhurt

A terrifying incident unfolded in Guangdong, China, when a massive slab of concrete fell off a truck and crushed the car beside it. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

According to Newsflare, the accident occurred in the early morning of 15 Sept.

Slab of concrete slides off truck after stopping at traffic light

In a video posted by the South China Morning Post, a truck and a Tesla were driving side by side as they approached an intersection.

Both vehicles then came to a stop at the red light.

The concrete slab, which had remained still while the truck was moving, began sliding towards the front of the vehicle as it braked.

The momentum caused the concrete slab to hit the front of the truck, tipping it to the right.

The slab then toppled over, crashing onto the Tesla beside it.

Despite the Tesla driver’s attempt to move away, it was too late, and the concrete slab crushed the front of the car, leaving it severely damaged.

Driver was uninjured

Fortunately, the Tesla driver emerged unscathed from the accident.

According to the South China Morning Post, the accident occurred because the slab of concrete had not been properly secured to the truck.

Traffic police later determined that the truck driver was fully responsible for the incident, added Newsflare.

Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred in Brazil where a container truck tipped over after a sharp turn, completely crushing the car beside it.

Unlike the accident in Guangdong, the driver in that case was killed.

Also read: Car in Brazil flattened after container truck overturns, driver killed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from South China Morning Post.