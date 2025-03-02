Massive concrete slab plummets 7 storeys at Bedok BTO construction site , narrowly misses worker

Concrete slab falls at Bedok BTO site during hoisting process, no injuries reported

A terrifying accident unfolded at a construction site in Bedok on 26 Feb when a massive concrete slab plunged from a height of approximately seven storeys.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Concrete slab falls from seven storeys

A TikTok video posted by @alexchan151 on 28 Feb captured the shocking moment the slab came crashing down at the Bedok South Blossoms Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site.

In the footage, at least two construction workers on the ground were seen fleeing, with one narrowly escaping the falling slab.

@alexchan151 An incident occurred at Bedok N2 C13 (Bedok South Blossoms) – BTO under construction. While hoisting a precast component (Large Panel Slab – LPS) at Blk 47C, the lifting points at the LPS gave way, causing the component to fall onto the ground. There is no injury. The affected area has been cordoned off and works have stopped on site. Investigation is ongoing. More details will be provided in the incident report. Reason for reclassification: Near-miss ♬ 走在命運的戰場 – 詠澔

According to the OP, the incident took place at Block 47C while workers were hoisting the precast concrete slab.

However, the lifting points reportedly gave way, causing the heavy component to plummet to the ground below.

The TikTok user assured in his caption that no one was injured. He added that the affected area had been cordoned off and all work at the site had been halted.

“Investigation is ongoing,” he wrote.

According to The Straits Times, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) confirmed that the slab dislodged while being lifted and landed on the trailer it was being hoisted from.

HDB stated that no injuries resulted from the incident and announced that all hoisting of precast components at the site has been suspended until further notice.

Netizens raise safety concerns

The viral video sparked discussions online, with many netizens questioning safety protocols at the site.

One user pointed out that workers should never be standing underneath a hoisted item during lifting operations.

Another commenter agreed, stressing that a fundamental safety rule is to avoid walking under suspended loads.

A TikTok user suggested that the slab should have been lifted vertically to reduce the risk of it breaking apart.

MS News has reached out to the Housing & Development Board (HDB) for more details.

Also read: Construction worker dies at worksite near Boon Keng after being hit by concrete component

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @alexchan151 on TikTok.