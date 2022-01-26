Condo Management Teams To Ensure Safe Management Measures Are Complied During CNY

Residents staying in condominiums will have to take note of the safe

management measures during the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

On 25 Jan, condominium management teams were urged to step up safe management measures during this period.

This includes 5-pax restrictions for social gatherings and up to 5 distinct visitors per household a day.

Condo management teams to record visitors’ particulars during CNY

According to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Management Corporations (MCSTs) are urged to record visitors’ particulars before visiting.

They must also enhance surveillance in common areas to ensure that all residents and visitors observe safe management measures.

Additionally, BCA advises MCSTs to display posters and notices at prominent places to prompt residents to follow the rules.

Lion dances with Cai Qing not allowed in condos

Meanwhile, lion dances that involve Cai Qing or ‘Picking the Green’ are not allowed to take place in condominium units and public areas in the vicinity.

Cai Qing is a traditional custom performed during a lion dance, where vegetable leaves are tied to a string hung above a home or a shop.

With the predicted rise in house visits for this period, authorities asked for everyone’s cooperation to combat Covid-19 together.

BCA seeks the cooperation of MCSTs to also put in place the necessary measures

and remain vigilant and disciplined in the fight against Covid-19.

Celebrate CNY responsibly

With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, having festive gatherings may increase the risk of spreading the virus.

Hence, we must follow safety measures as responsible citizens to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

Let’s all celebrate the festive season while adhering to safety measures.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.