Man Confronts & Charges At Elderly Smoker In Hougang, Senior Falls & Passes Away

74-Year-Old Smoker Dies After Falling & Hitting Head At Hougang Void Deck

Intending to confront an elderly smoker at a void deck in Hougang, 36-year-old Allan Chua Kim Wee didn’t expect the senior to retaliate.

When the latter did so, Chua charged at him, causing 74-year-old Ng Sioh Leng to fall and hit his head. The elderly man eventually passed on from injuries caused by the impact.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Chua could face a jail term of up to five years, a maximum fine of S$10,000, or both.

Man confronts elderly smoker for smoking at Hougang void deck

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Chua was returning home from Hougang Mall on 25 Dec 2021 when he came across Ng sitting on a bench at the void deck of Block 328 Hougang Avenue 5.

Upon noticing the elderly man smoking, Chua decided to lodge a complaint.

The bank worker started taking photographs of Ng with his phone and even went up to confront him.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Ng responded by chasing Chua around a pillar twice. However, Chua easily avoided him.

Chua then headed home and made it to his lift lobby, only to see Ng walking towards him with a walking stick in hand.

Feeling threatened, Chua lowered his stance and charged towards Ng, hitting the elderly man in the stomach with his right shoulder. This caused the 74-year-old retiree to fall to the ground, hitting his head on the floor.

Seeing Ng motionless, Chua contacted the police and called for an ambulance. He reportedly informed them that he had hit an elderly man to protect himself, causing the man to become unconscious.

74-year-old victim rushed to the intensive care unit

Not long later, Ng was promptly taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

CNA reported that he suffered multiple head injuries and fractures in his skull. Unfortunately, he passed away the same night in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to the autopsy report, Ng died from a severe head injury due to the impact of his fall.

Meanwhile, Chua was said to be cooperative during police investigations.

Up to five years’ jail for younger man

For voluntarily causing hurt leading to grievous hurt despite not having the intention to, Chua could face a maximum of five years’ jail, up to S$10,000 fine, or both.

Since he had confronted Ng first, the prosecution sought a four-year jail term. Moreover, Chua was roughly twice Ng’s size and was much more able than him.

Chua’s lawyer, however, argued that his client showed remorse by promptly calling for assistance. He was also apologetic for his actions and deeply traumatised by what happened. Therefore, the lawyer appealed for a two-year imprisonment term instead.

Chua will be returning to court on Wednesday (8 Feb) for his sentencing.

