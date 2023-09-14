S’pore Needs To Ease Congestion At Causeway, M’sia Has ‘Done Its Maximum’: PM Anwar

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Urges Singapore To Work On Easing Congestion At Causeway

Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim has stated that Singapore would now need to do its part in easing congestion at the Causeway.

Speaking to reporters in Singapore, he said Malaysia had “done its maximum” to address the issue.

He also commended Malaysian authorities for being supportive and effecting a “major change”.

PM Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia has helped ease congestion at Causeway

The Star reports that Mr Anwar was talking to reporters after a session at the 10th Annual Asia Summit on Wednesday (13 Sep).

He said that Malaysia had done its maximum to help with the traffic jams that are frequently plaguing the Causeway.

As such, it was now up to Singapore to do likewise and tackle the situation.

Mr Anwar went on to praise the effort of the Immigration, Customs, and agencies in handling the issue.

“The agencies have been supportive and we see a major change,” he said. “I was there a few weeks ago and now Singapore needs to do its best to ease the traffic.”

Congestion is a “legacy issue”

Mr Anwar had earlier announced that multi-billion dollar Forest City project will be a special financial zone, The Star reports.

Set to spur the economy in Iskandar Malaysia, it would include incentives such as fast-track entry for those working from Singapore.

He added that the high traffic at the Johor Causeway would not impact those staying locally and working in Singapore.

This is because the zone would involve the Second Link, connected to Tuas.

Back in May, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government was aiming to resolve the congestion at both land checkpoints in Johor by the end of 2023.

Stating it was a “legacy issue,” Onn Hafiz said the congestion had been ongoing for 20 to 30 years.

Despite efforts to ease congestion, construction of the RTS Link is also hindering traffic, according to Johor Baru Business and Hawker Association president Roland Lim who spoke to The Star.

There are apparently plans to set up a task force between the transport ministry and state government, which will involve both Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Mr Onn Hafiz.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Anwar Ibrahim on Facebook.