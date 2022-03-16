Worker Helps Woman Retrieve AirPod From Drain Despite Heavy Rain

Though we may often see construction workers hard at work, few of us probably stop to think about them. Little do we know that they’re such kind people at heart.

A construction worker proved this very point when he helped a woman retrieve an AirPod that she had dropped into a drain while cycling.

Source

Braving the heavy rain, the worker courageously lowered himself into the rather deep and vast drain to assist the helpless woman.

When she posted her encounter on TikTok, viewers were quick to appreciate the worker’s kind gesture.

Worker climbs into drain to retrieve AirPod

In a TikTok video on Tuesday (15 Mar), Ms Liu who goes by the handle @10.lifts said that one of her AirPods had fallen out of her ear when she brushed her hair while cycling.

To her dismay, it fell through the rails of a drain cover nearby.

Source

Thankfully, a worker, whom she named in her hashtag as Mukul, came to her rescue.

In her caption, she mentioned that he walked the distance of 2 bus stops in the heavy rain just to help her.

In the video, Mukul can be seen carefully climbing into the drain to pick up Ms Liu’s AirPod. He then reached up to pass the fallen gadget back to its rightful owner.

After the successful ‘rescue’ operation, the duo managed to take a quick selfie, perhaps for Ms Liu to commemorate the incident and as an expression of gratitude for Mukul.

Source

Seeing the two of them positively happy after their interaction is certainly heartwarming.

TikTok users praise & appreciate worker

Needless to say, Mukul’s kind act touched the hearts of many people who came across the video.

Ms Liu said that because she was in a rush, she took down his name and number so that she could reward him next time.

Source

Someone even asked for his details so that they could give him a reward for being so kind.

Source

Another viewer commented that those who wish to repay migrant workers for their hard work and kindness can volunteer at ItsRainingRaincoats.

Source

ItsRainingRaincoats is an organisation that aims to give back to the migrant worker community by engaging with and donating resources to them.

A commendable act

Kudos to the kind worker for going above and beyond to help the woman.

Braving the heavy rain and risking injuring himself shows his selflessness, which we can all afford to learn from. We hope Ms Liu will manage to get in touch with him soon to repay his kindness as promised.

Those who wish to do more to help the migrant worker community can find out more on the ItsRainingRaincoats website.

Featured image adapted from @10.lifts on TikTok.