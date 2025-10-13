Construction worker breaks into woman’s condo twice to molest & watch her, jailed 13 months

Construction worker sentenced to 13 months in prison for breaking into woman’s condo with intent to molest her

A 41-year-old construction worker, Thirupathi Mohandas, was sentenced to 13 months in jail after repeatedly breaking into a woman’s condominium and committing acts of sexual harassment.

In a series of two break-ins, the Indian national first entered the 35-year-old American woman’s bedroom while she slept and touched her toes.

Two nights later, he returned to the same unit, standing on her balcony for three hours while watching her through the bedroom window and performing a sexual act.

The court described his actions as a “sustained campaign of harassment”, marked by “recalcitrant brazenness and audaciousness”, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Construction worker breaks into woman’s condo to molest her

Court documents revealed that Mohandas first spotted the woman through her window on 29 April.

Finding her naked and attractive, he returned the next night around 11.30pm, parking his lorry nearby and waiting outside her unit for about an hour.

He climbed over the balcony ledge, entered her bedroom, and touched her toes twice as she slept.

The woman awoke, kicking her blanket, and saw him crouched at the foot of her bed.

Shocked, she alerted the condo security. Mohandas fled immediately.

The victim later told security guards what happened, and the police were called.

Returns days later to watch victim

Just days later, at 1.30am on 3 May, Mohandas returned to the same unit.

For three hours, he stood on her balcony, watching the woman, who was awake, through her bedroom window while performing a sexual act.

When the victim noticed movement and looked outside, she saw his silhouette and alerted security.

She alerted security guards, and police arrested Mohandas before midnight on 4 May, ST said.

He later admitted that he had planned to see the woman again.

Acts showed ‘brazenness and audaciousness’: Judge

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ernest Chua said Mohandas’s actions showed a high level of premeditation and serious violation of privacy. He sought 12 to 18 months of jail for him.

“As a result of the accused’s actions, the victim felt scared and disgusted,” he said.

According to ST, the court took into consideration four other charges, including two counts of housebreaking.

Mohandas’s lawyer said his client was “deeply ashamed” and had fully cooperated with authorities.

District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz sentenced him to 13 months’ jail, noting that he had harassed the victim repeatedly over three days.

For outrage of modesty, Mohandas could have faced up to two years’ jail, a fine, or caning.

Each voyeurism charge carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

