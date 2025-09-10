Man allegedly molests sleeping woman at Kranji MRT station, subdued by staff when he tried to flee

Station staff chase & apprehend man accused of molesting sleeping woman at Kranji MRT

On 7 Sept at about 11pm, a 35-year-old man molested a 38-year-old woman in the vicinity of Kranji MRT station and was later caught by station staff.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a witness named Mr Ma (transliterated) was resting in a sheltered area outside the MRT station gates when the incident occurred.

He suddenly heard a commotion and found a woman in a panic.

Accused man hides in MRT station toilet for 15 minutes

According to the woman, she had been taking a nap on a straw mat when a man allegedly groped her breasts.

Mr Ma claimed that the perpetrator was a drunk migrant worker in his 30s or 40s, wearing a red shirt and hat. He had supposedly been wandering around the area beforehand.

After the incident, the victim sought help from the staff at Kranji MRT station, informing them that the accused had fled into the station’s toilet.

The perpetrator stayed inside for 15 minutes before emerging in a “disguise”, having changed into a white shirt and taken his hat off.

However, the MRT station staff waiting outside caught the man and brought him to the Passenger Service Centre.

Mr Ma said that the station staff told the accused that they would call the police.

Upon hearing this, the man took off running, but fell and was subdued by the staff members who gave chase.

SMRT praises courageous actions of staff

In a news release, the police stated that they were alerted to the incident at 11.30pm.

“Upon Police’s arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man detained by a staff member of Kranji MRT station.”

He was arrested by the police and was charged with outrage of modesty yesterday (9 Sept).

The offence carries penalties of up to three years’ jail, and may include caning and a fine.

Mr Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains, told MS News that a female commuter reported the alleged molestation to station staff at around 11pm.

“Our staff immediately alerted the Police and kept watch over the intoxicated suspect.”

Mr Lam added that the staff acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect when he tried to flee.

“We commend our staff for their prompt and courageous actions in assisting the commuter,” Mr Lam stated.

Cross-border commuters often gather outside Kranji MRT station

Shin Min Daily News reported that the area outside the Kranji MRT station gates is frequently used by cross-border commuters.

Some of them would enter Singapore early to avoid the peak hour rush, rest outside the station, and subsequently take the MRT train to work.

Migrant workers at nearby dormitories would also allegedly gather there to chat.

