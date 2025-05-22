CEE 2025 has up to 84% off tech, score S$1 smart home devices & power banks under S$10

Discover the latest tech trends & exclusive deals at Consumer Electronics Exhibition 2025

Hunting down your next tech upgrade doesn’t have to be a wild goose chase — especially when everything you need is under one roof.

From 22 to 25 May, the Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE) 2025 is once again taking over two whole levels of Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, turning it into a one-stop playground for all things tech.

You’ll find gadgets and gizmos aplenty from over 300 brands, plus exclusive deals from Challenger, which is taking over an entire floor of its own. And if that’s not enough, you can also walk away with prizes worth up to S$200,000.

Save up to 84% on home & office essentials with daily WOW Deals

From portable chargers to productivity tools, the daily WOW Deals at CEE 2025 are here to make your life easier (and your wallet happier).

Kicking things off on 22 May, the VCE VE-PD15 10,000mAh Power Bank will be going for just S$9.90 (U.P. S$59.90) at the Challenger section. Compact and commuter-friendly, it charges up to three devices at once and comes with a digital display so you’ll always know how much juice you have left.

Looking to tidy up your charging station? Mark your calendar for 23 May, when the Tessan Black Socket Tower goes for just S$9.90 (U.P. S$39.99) at Booth 8321. With 12 outlets, two USB ports, and one Type-C port, this vertical extension keeps all your devices powered and your workspace tidy.

For a visual upgrade, swing by Booth 8133 on 24 May for the MSI PRO MP251 E2 Monitor, going at a steal for just S$79.90 (U.P. S$149.99). Its 120Hz refresh rate means smoother scrolling, sharper visuals, and less motion blur, whether you’re grinding through spreadsheets or gaming up a storm.

Wrapping things up on 25 May, the Steed Wireless Office Combo will be available for just S$19.90 (U.P. S$79.00), also at Booth 8133. The keyboard supports Bluetooth multi-device switching, while the high-precision mouse delivers smooth, accurate tracking across all your tasks.

Heads up: each WOW Deal is limited to just 250 to 300 units per day, so plan ahead and come early to snag the best steals before they’re gone.

Cutting-edge tech that levels up your lifestyle

Beyond the WOW Deals, there’s plenty more to discover at Level 3, where Challenger is rolling out a stellar line-up of innovations for every kind of tech user.

Leading the pack is the ASUS NUC mini-PC, a small but mighty desktop built for tight workspaces, small apartments, or minimalist setups. Don’t be fooled by its size, though — it handles demanding tasks with ease and stands out for its customisability, letting you upgrade the memory, storage, or graphics to your heart’s content.

If you’re after something powerful but more portable, MSI’s GeForce RTX 50 Series laptops deliver high performance with real-time AI-enhanced visuals via DLSS 4, smoother gameplay from NVIDIA Reflex 2, and ray-traced graphics for ultra-realistic lighting and shadows.

Challenger also has lifestyle tech to make your everyday routine smarter.

The Laifen hair dryer, for instance, combines rapid-drying tech, customisable heat settings, and ionic care for smooth, frizz-free hair without heat damage. Lightweight and whisper-quiet, it’s made for rushed mornings and late-night post-showers.

Guys after a quick grooming upgrade will want to get their hands on the Yoose Triple Shaver, a compact essential with a triple-blade system, skin-friendly design, and travel-ready build for daily use or on-the-go touch-ups.

Tech can also elevate your health and hygiene routine. The Soocas D3 Electric Toothbrush comes with four brushing modes, a powerful sonic motor, a smart timer, a UV sterilisation box, and a 180-day battery life so you spend less time charging.

If you prefer something more discreet than a fitness band, the Samsung Galaxy Ring offers round-the-clock health tracking in a minimalist titanium ring, monitoring key wellness metrics like heart rate, sleep, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels.

S$200,000 worth of prizes to be won at CEE 2025

If you’re planning a big purchase at CEE 2025, here’s one more reason to go for it: spend S$500 in up to three same-day receipts and score a S$10 Challenger voucher to use at any of its Level 3 booths.

That’s not all. There’s also S$200,000 worth of prizes up for grabs — no minimum spend required. Just complete a survey at the Lucky Draw booth and you’ll be in the running for prizes like the OSIM uDiva 3 Massage Sofa (worth S$5,999) and Narwal Freo Z10 Robot Vacuum (worth S$4,699).

New homeowners or anyone looking to upgrade their living space can also enjoy a free 30-minute Möwe Smart Living Experience and unlock exclusive S$1 purchase-with-purchase deals like Wi-Fi motion sensors (worth S$34) and smart kettles (worth S$69). Walk-ins are welcome at Booth 8223, but booking a slot is recommended.

Last but not least, if your Apple device is due for retirement, you can trade up for a sweeter, more wallet-friendly upgrade.

Here’s everything you need to plan your visit:



Consumer Electronics Exhibition 2025

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 22 – 25 May

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm (Level 3), 12pm – 9pm (Level 4)

Nearest MRT stations: Promenade & Esplanade

For more details, head to the CEE 2025 official website and follow its organisers, COMEX and ITSHOW, on Facebook and Instagram.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with the Consumer Electronics Exhibition.

Featured image courtesy of Consumer Electronics Exhibition and adapted from @laifen.sg on Instagram and Tessan Singapore.