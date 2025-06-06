Container barge grounded off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa, no damage or injuries reported: MPA

Container barge runs aground off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa

A container barge was spotted grounded off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa on Friday morning (6 June).

Footage of the incident was shared on the Facebook page of eco-tour agency Kayakasia, accompanied by the caption: “Blocking the lagoon. Blue barriers broken and destroyed.”

Kayakers reroute after encountering grounded vessel

In response to queries from MS News, Kayakasia guide Kong Pei Ling said she spotted the grounded barge at around 7.20am and promptly alerted Sentosa authorities.

Ms Kong expressed surprise at the vessel’s presence, noting that her group had originally planned to launch their kayaking trip from Tanjong Beach.

However, due to safety concerns, they decided to shift their launch point to nearby Palawan Beach.

She added that no similar incidents had occurred in the area before.

No reports of damage, injury or pollution: MPA

In response to the incident, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) released a statement confirming that there have been no reports of damage, injuries or pollution.

The barge, identified as Marco Polo 802, remains stable and is carrying containers.

Tugboats have been deployed and are en route to tow the vessel back out to sea.

MPA added that there is no impact on navigational safety, and Tanjong Beach remains open to the public.

It is working with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and other relevant agencies to minimise disruption.

