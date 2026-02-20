S’porean automotive content creator films herself speeding in tunnel while filming ad for Kia

S’porean automotive content creator films herself speeding in tunnel while filming promotional content for Kia

A Singaporean content creator recently filmed herself driving at speeds of nearly 100 km/h inside an expressway tunnel in Singapore.

She is believed to have been filming promotional content for Kia, a South Korean automobile brand.

The video, originally posted by automotive content creator @geargirlsg on Instagram, was also reposted onto Kia’s Instagram story.

99 km/h inside expressway tunnel

The clip was screen-recorded by a Facebook user and posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Tuesday (Feb 17).

In the footage, the content creator can be seen travelling at 99 km/h while handling the steering wheel with one hand inside an expressway tunnel.

The car is seen moving along the rightmost lane.

She then smiles and flips the camera around to show herself driving.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the maximum speed limit inside expressway tunnels is between 70 km/h and 80 km/h.

The exact date and location of the incident are unknown.

Netizens left unimpressed, call on LTA to take action

Most netizens were left unimpressed by the content creator’s actions, with many calling for authorities to take action.

Others also labelled her actions on the expressway as “dangerous”.

One Facebook user also questioned why the content creator would “shoot [herself] in the foot” by posting the footage online.

According to the recently enhanced penalties against speeding, those caught exceeding the road speed limit in a car by up to 20 km/hr may be fined up to $200 and handed 6 demerit points.

Furthermore, drivers deemed to be driving carelessly may face similar penalties.

In response to MS News‘ queries, KIA confirmed that they had loaned a Kia EV4 to the content creator from 16 to 20 Feb for a car review.

“We are aware that the content featured by her may involve a road traffic violation”, Kia said.

“We have since communicated our concern to the influencer and will cooperate with the authorities should we be approached.”

MS News has also reached out to geargirlsg, and LTA for comments on the matter.

