29-year-old man caught with over $156K worth of contraband cigarettes in Woodlands

Man arrested for carrying over 1,400 cartons of contraband cigarettes in Woodlands

A 29-year-old Indian national has been arrested after Singapore Customs officers uncovered a massive haul of more than 1,400 cartons of contraband cigarettes in Woodlands Terrace on 27 Aug.

According to a media release by the Singapore Customs, the duties and GST evaded in the case amounted to over S$150,000.

Busted while moving ‘trash bag’ between trucks

The man was first noticed by officers during an enforcement operation.

“During the operation at the back lane of the industrial estate, our officers observed the man transferring a black trash bag between two Singapore-registered trucks,” the Singapore Customs said.

When officers stepped in for checks, they discovered a huge stash of cigarettes hidden in both vehicles:

122 cartons were hidden in the first truck

1,323 cartons and 16 packets in the second truck

In total, 1,445 cartons and 16 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. The duties and GST evaded amounted to about S$156,693.

Investigations later revealed that the man had allegedly been engaged by an unknown party to transfer part of the load for delivery.

Court proceedings are ongoing.

Firm action against tax evaders: Singapore Customs

Singapore Customs stressed that decisive enforcement remains crucial.

“Such firm actions by our officers on the ground underscore Singapore Customs’ continuous effort to detect and deter tax evasion,” their statement read.

They added that members of the public should report any suspicious activities to help in the fight against contraband smuggling.

Heavy penalties await offenders

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, those who buy, sell, store or transport duty-unpaid goods face severe consequences:

Fines up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded

Jail terms of up to six years

Vehicles used in the offences may also be forfeited

The Singapore Customs said that it “remains committed to enforcing strict compliance with customs regulations and protecting revenue”.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Customs.