S’pore content creator fumes after contractors allegedly leave his toilet filthy & unflushed during BTO renovation

Man allows contractors use his toilet during BTO renovation, finds it dirty with bowl unflushed multiple times

A Singaporean content creator has taken to social media to vent his frustration after contractors renovating his new flat allegedly used his toilet and left it dirty and unflushed multiple times.

The creator, known online as @therealtrafflock, shared videos on Instagram and TikTok detailing what he described as a “nightmare” renovation experience.

Let contractors use toilet, claims it was left dirty repeatedly

In his videos, the Original Poster (OP) explained that contractors were working on his Build-to-Order (BTO) flat for the entire day.

Wanting to be “nice”, he allowed them to use the toilet inside the unit instead of making other arrangements.

However, he claimed there were repeated instances where the toilet area was left dirty and the bowl unflushed.

There were times when excrement was left in the toilet bowl as well.

As a result, flies began “flying all over” the area, the OP remarked.

According to the OP, the situation occurred four times before he decided to put up a reminder sign instructing the contractors to flush and clean up after use.

Despite this, he claimed the problem persisted even after the notice was placed.

According to the OP, he shared the experience to spread awareness and to bring attention to such issues.

He ends off by saying,

In this industry, it doesn’t pay to be kind.

“You need to watch them like a hawk,” he added, referring to the contractors.

Netizens concerned, suggest potential solutions

The videos drew strong reactions online, with many viewers expressing disgust over the alleged behaviour.

Some said they had experienced similar issues during their own home renovations.

One user suggested taping the toilet shut to prevent usage. However, the OP replied that he had already tried doing so, but it did not work.

Others proposed dismantling the toilet bowl entirely and installing it only at the end of the renovation process to avoid misuse.

MS News has reached out to the OP for comments on the matter.

Featured image adapted from @therealtrafflock on Instagram