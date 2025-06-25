‘Pee everywhere’: S’poreans slam ‘filthy’ MRT toilets, blame ‘not my house, not my responsibility’ mindset

Redditor questions why MRT toilets are ‘filthy’ despite having ‘budget’ for cleaning

A recent Reddit thread has sparked a heated discussion over the state of MRT station toilets in Singapore, with locals venting frustrations about “filthy” conditions despite the country’s wealth and infrastructure.

Taking to r/askSingapore on 20 June, the OP recounted a recent visit to an MRT toilet in their post titled, “Why are MRT toilets so filthy even though we have budget?”

They described a dismal scene: no toilet paper, used tissues strewn across the floor, and urine everywhere.

‘We are one of the richest Asian countries and cannot have basic hygiene’

Appalled, the OP questioned whether the issue was rooted in poor cleaning manpower or a cultural lack of care for shared spaces.

They noted how toilets in other countries — such as Taiwan, South Korea, and even Vietnam — were consistently cleaner, even at random locations.

“I know this is a first-world problem,” the OP acknowledged, “but we’re one of the richest Asian countries and cannot have basic hygiene in the toilets?”

Netizens blame ‘not my house, not my responsibility’ mindset

The post quickly gained traction, racking up over 140 comments, with many Singaporeans sharing similar sentiments and observations.

One top comment blamed the situation on a “not my house, not my responsibility” mindset, accusing some users of relying on cleaners to do the dirty work.

They called the behaviour “selfish” and “inconsiderate”.

Another echoed this, saying the real issue lies in a lack of ownership of public spaces.

One user highlighted that it’s people “not caring”. They also cited a personal experience at a toilet at East Coast Park, where a soaked diaper was left on the floor.

“Culture problem and a lack of civic mindedness,” another comment read.

Also read: ‘First world country but third world behaviour’: Netizens slam dirty toilets & poor toilet etiquette in S’pore

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Restroom Association Singapore.