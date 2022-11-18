Litterbugs Will Do Corrective Work Order In Tanjong Pagar & Chinatown To Raise Awareness

Litterbugs Will Perform Corrective Work Order In Tanjong Pagar & Chinatown

While some may think that no one’s watching, the authorities are actually on alert for litterbugs who seem to refuse to use the dustbin.

Aside from the fines, repeat offenders must perform Corrective Work Order (CWO), whereby they’ll clean public areas for three hours at a time.

In efforts to drive home the impact of littering, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will be introducing CWO sessions in city areas for the first time.

Litterbugs primarily comprise young males, cigarette butts most common item

According to an NEA press release, the number of littering offences has dropped from 33,100 in 2017 to 15,500 in 2021.

Although the numbers have more than halved, the littering problem is still prevalent in certain areas.

Some common spots include neighbourhood centres, areas around hawker centres, MRT stations and shopping malls.

The results also show that the most common offenders are males within the 18 to 35 age group.

And of all the items that top the list of litter items, cigarette butts top that list.

Litterbugs do CWO in Tanjong Pagar & Chinatown to raise awareness

With numbers still much too high for the NEA, they have decided to introduce CWO sessions in city areas.

The first sessions on 15 and 17 Nov required offenders to clean public areas in Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar.

While the offenders clean, NEA officials put up informative standees to indicate the ongoing CWO sessions.

These standees will apparently help to raise awareness of CWO sessions and hopefully dissuade others from littering.

First-time offenders would have to pay S$300, while high-rise littering offenders will have to go to court.

Recalcitrant offenders would have to perform CWO for at least three hours and up to twelve hours.

Introduced in 1992, CWO helps offenders understand the impact of littering as well as the difficulties experienced by cleaners.

