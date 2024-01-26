F&B Container Park Opening In Changi With Food, Live Music & Airport Runway Views

Cosford Container Park Near Changi Airport Has F&B Stalls, Live Performances & Over 340 Seats

Last April, it was announced that an F&B container park would be opening near Changi Airport at the end of 2023.

After a slight delay, Cosford Container Park will finally be welcoming hungry patrons soon.

Visitors can look forward to 13 vendors offering a wide variety of cuisines and even a rooftop bar where they can enjoy views of Changi Airport’s landing strip just next door.

Adding to the vibe are live performances and sports broadcasts, making it an ideal place to chill out with the gang.

Hello Butter Chicken, The Singapore Blue Lobster & more setting up shop at Cosford Container Park

Singaporeans no longer need to travel to Common Ground in Seoul, South Korea to indulge in the shipping container mall aesthetic.

A press release issued on Friday (26 Jan) confirmed that Cosford Container Park will be opening its doors next Monday (29 Jan).

This comes less than a year after Punggol East Container Park popped up in the North-East.

Spanning approximately 35,000 square feet, Cosford Container Park has at least 340 seats for both indoor and al fresco dining.

Visitors can savour a diverse selection of F&B options from more than 13 vendors.

For instance, Hello Butter Chicken will be serving up sumptuous Indian fare that’s also Instagrammable to boot, like its Biryani Bucket or hot pink Spicy Burger.

To get your seafood fix, head to The Singapore Blue Lobster, where you can tuck into oysters, crab, and of course, lobster.

Cluny & LUK’ERS is where you’ll find a local-style breakfast with a twist in the day and beer at night.

As for something international, there’s Eat That Chicken for Korean, Ishiro for Japanese, and Streets of Bangkok for — you guessed it — Thai.

Fancy something a little lighter? Tarts Man has you covered with its delightful and delicious-looking tartlets.

No meal is complete without dessert, and that’s where Creamy Duck — a nostalgic favourite among Singapore tertiary students — comes in with its ice cream and waffles.

Last but not least, wash it all down and unwind with a cocktail at the School of Cambridge rooftop bar, which boasts a panoramic view of Changi Airport.

Cheers!

Free daily shuttle buses available

Besides getting to stuff yourself silly, you can also play carnival games, listen to live music, and watch sports broadcasts at Cosford Container Park.

And of course, don’t forget to pose for lots of fun pictures against the colourful containers. They’ll make the perfect backdrops for your #fitcheck.

Getting to the venue is made more convenient thanks to the free daily shuttle bus services.

They run every 10 minutes between 5pm and 11pm and will take you right to the park from the bus stop Opp St. John’s Cres along Upper Changi Road North.

Here are all the details you need to know so you can plan your trip there:



Cosford Container Park

Address: 30 Cosford Road, Singapore 499550

Opening hours: 11am – 1am (Mondays to Fridays), 8.30am – 1am (weekends and public holidays)

Nearest MRT station: Changi Airport

Don’t forget to check out Cosford Container Park’s Instagram and Facebook pages for more info and updates.

Featured image courtesy of Cosford Container Park.